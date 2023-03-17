Deloitte opens Innovation & Assets Development Center at Hong Kong Science Park and will invest over HKD200m to support Hong Kong’s I&T goals

HONG KONG, CHINA, Mar 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Deloitte China opened its Innovation & Assets Development Center (the Center) today at Hong Kong Science Park (the Park). The opening ceremony attracted more than 100 guests and was led by Deloitte China CEO Patrick Tsang, who welcomed senior officials including:

— Michael Wong Wai-lun, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

— President of the Legislative Council, Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen

— Chairman of New Territories Heung Yee Kuk, Kenneth Lau Ip-keung

— Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lillian Cheong Man-Lei

— Deputy Director-General of the Department of Administration and Finance of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, Li Xuhong

Occupying a full floor at the Park, the Innovation & Assets Development Center is a unique, digital-focused service hub that reinforces Deloitte’s commitment to the HKSAR Government’s Innovation & Technology (I&T) Development Blueprint to drive Hong Kong’s development as an international I&T powerhouse.

The Center will provide unprecedented proximity and access to Deloitte China’s multidisciplinary model professional services (MDM) and INspire HK integrated value propositions (IVPs) in Digital, M&A, Sustainability, Smart City, and ONEinsurance to more than 1,200 technology companies and over 12,000 R&D practitioners at the Park, which is operated by Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP).

It will enable Deloitte to provide faster, more direct access to the firm’s well-established global collaboration, investor networking, and commercialization support.

“The Digital, Sustainability, and Smart City IVPs of our INspire HK program are pivotal to Hong Kong’s development as a global I&T center – a goal that the HKSAR government, HKSTP, and Deloitte all share. With this in mind, we aim to invest more than HKD200 million in this Center, including I&T initiatives and talent development, and to double our Hong Kong Deloitte Digital headcount to more than 1,000 tech and digital professionals by 2025” says Deloitte China CEO Patrick Tsang.

“We are proud to establish in Hong Kong our first dedicated Innovation & Assets Development Center at the Park. This will support I&T development in Hong Kong through ecosystem collaboration and be a base for investment in assets development for Deloitte to retain undisputed leadership in professional services and make an impact that matters for I&T development in Hong Kong.”

In addition, the Center will accelerate commercialization and impactful innovation by our strategic alliances and partners and help local start-ups to accelerate business growth within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and beyond, Patrick adds.

Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP, says, “I am delighted to welcome Deloitte into our vibrant ecosystem at the Science Park. The addition of such a world-class firm is a sign of strength for Hong Kong’s thriving innovation scene and proof of the city’s allure as a magnet for global tech talent.

“Deloitte’s extensive industry knowledge and international business network, together with the state-of-the-art incubation support of HKSTP, will provide a powerful collaborative platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industries. Hong Kong is ready to open its doors. We stand ready to seize golden opportunities at a time when I&T is a key engine of global economic growth.”

Deloitte China is committed to enhancing Hong Kong’s status as a fundraising hub and springboard to international expansion for I&T ventures. The Innovation & Assets Development Center will promote Hong Kong’s reputation as a destination of choice for international I&T companies seeking to enter the GBA and other Asian markets.

Furthermore, Deloitte China’s Innovation & Assets Development Center demonstrates the firm’s commitment to investing in its talent by expanding its presence with a spacious digital hub at the Park, where Deloitters can network and collaborate with groundbreaking I&T companies. With the recent launch of the firm’s refreshed Employee Value Proposition – Shaping future talent through impact that matters – the firm will continue to focus on and invest in the four key differentiated attributes of Development, Caring, Happiness, and Inclusion.

The Innovation & Assets Development Center will further enhance not only our Deloitters’ career journeys as an inspiring hub for talent development, but also contribute to talent development in Hong Kong via internship arrangements with regional universities and the INspire HK: Future Ready Talent program.

