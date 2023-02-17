NTT to Donate Humanitarian Aid Toward the Southeast Turkey Earthquake Response

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – The NTT Group(1) has announced its plans to donate 30 million yen in humanitarian assistance to victims of the earthquake in southeastern Turkey.

This donation will help support earthquake victims through organizations including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In addition, the NTT Group will provide support to its employees in affected regions to help them overcome the impact of this disaster.

To date, the NTT Group has made international calls to Turkey free of charge(2) and has accepted donations from customers(3) to support relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake.

We would like to express our sincere hope that peace in the area will be restored as soon as possible. Our hearts are with all the people in the affected regions, including our customers, employees, their families, and the greater society.

(1) NTT Corporation, NTT EAST Corporation, NTT WEST Corporation, NTT DOCOMO Group (NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT Communications Corporation, NTT COMWARE Corporation), NTT DATA, Inc., NTT Urban Solutions, Inc., NTT Finance Corporation, and NTT Ltd.

