2023 Game Developers Conference Opens Today at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center

World’s Longest-Running Professional Game Industry Event Where Attendees Can Expect a Week of Education, Innovation and Connection

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC), the world’s largest event for professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games, begins its 37th edition today, in-person at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The week-long conference will feature more than 330 exhibitors, over 1,000 speakers and more than 650 sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions and networking events.

This year’s conference begins with two days of GDC Summits on March 20 and 21, offering deep dives into specific game dev disciplines or markets and are designed to foster learning and connection among specific communities. Topics include level design, art direction, AI, UX, community management, technical artistry, game narrative, math in game development and more. The summits equip attendees with actionable next steps to take home and incorporate into their daily life and/or career.

The conference continues on Wednesday, March 22, the opening day of GDC’s core conference, with GDC’s Main Stage presentation titled “The Future of Play.” The multi-part presentation will focus on the future of game development and the evolving workplace, featuring esteemed speakers Chandana Ekanayake of Outerloop Games, Robert Anderberg of ControlZee and game industry executive Jen Oneal who look forward to discussing game design, workplace culture and UGC technology. All attendees are invited to join this session to uncover insights into the creative challenges and opportunities specific to the game development community. Before the presentation begins, attendees are invited to play a special pre-show game titled ‘Chase Heroes’ that can be accessed by scanning a QR code available at that time.

Core Concept Sessions will continue to run following the GDC Main Stage on Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24 and feature sessions focused on the key pillars of game development: Audio, Business & Marketing, Design, Production & Team Leadership, Programming, and Visual Arts. Top designers will lead sessions on Back 4 Blood, The Callisto Protocol, Cult of the Lamb, DEATHLOOP, Dead Space, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon: Forbidden West, Kirby, The Sims, Wordle and much more.

The 23rd Annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCAs), the leading peer-based video game event celebrating the industry’s top games and developers, and the 25th annual Independent Games Festival (IGF), the longest running festival, summit and showcase celebrating independent games and their creators, will both take place back-to-back on Wednesday, March 22, starting at 6:30pm PT. Both ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2023 pass holders and will be livestreamed on the event mobile app and the GDC’s official Twitch channel. The awards will be archived on Twitch and on the official GDC YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/c/gdconf.

“This year, we are doubling our efforts to embrace and support the game industry community with a focus on accessibility, connection and education,” said Stephenie Hawkins, Director of Event Production for Media & Entertainment at Informa Tech. “We look forward to welcoming back the GDC community and introducing them to the many inspiring sessions and programs we have tailored for our attendees.”

The general expo floor is the place where top game industry companies exhibit their latest and meet with attendees, as well as special community spaces where attendees can meet up to reconnect, play and inspire each other. alt.ctrl.GDC is one of GDC’s most acclaimed community spaces where visitors can play games using alternative controllers, many of which are accessible, and meet the developers behind these uniquely interesting projects. The IGF Pavilion hosts the finalists of the IGF Awards, providing attendees with a chance to play some of the most exciting and boundary-pushing independent games. Curated by the Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment (MADE) in Oakland and featuring their community partner Civic Design Studios, GDC Arcade Play offers attendees a spot to play and enjoy over a dozen incredible games that helped shape the industry. GDC Play is an interactive showcase on the GDC Expo floor featuring innovative projects and games and the emerging and independent developers who created them.

