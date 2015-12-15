Samsung Taps Eric Sumner to Lead US Digital Radiography Business

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Imaging, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, Co. Ltd, appoints Eric Sumner as the new Digital Radiography (DR) business leader for the United States. This move signals the next chapter in Samsung’s medical imaging growth in the U.S. and expand access to innovative DR technology.

“As advanced technologies deliver improved patient outcomes and cost savings in healthcare, DR is at the forefront of that innovation with new on-device, real-time artificial intelligence (AI) technologies,” said David Legg, Head of Boston Imaging. “Sumner’s demonstrated ability to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence comes at a pivotal time. He will be responsible for advancing much needed AI-driven, evidence-based DR solutions to create a new standard in imaging.”

Sumner, who was previously with Konica Minolta from 2014 to 2023 as the Executive Vice President of Sales, The Americas, brings more than 25 years of medical imaging and device experience, where he worked for both large and small startup companies. He will oversee the strategic direction and positioning of the DR product portfolio to large health systems, integrated delivery networks and government hospitals. Sumner is a highly strategic and influential medical device sales leader who will play an important role in bringing the best-in-class imaging to radiology leaders and administration.

“I’m excited to join the Boston Imaging team and bring Samsung’s offerings to more people; it was Samsung’s relentless product innovation and commitment to grow that drove my decision,” said Sumner, Head of Digital Radiography. “With Samsung’s best-in-class technology and our quest to grow in the U.S. market, I am confident that we can make a huge impact. I look forward to partnering with our customers and our dealer partners to provide excellent solutions that contribute to the growth of our DR business.”

To learn more about Boston Imaging, please visit bostonimaging.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com.

About Boston Imaging

Boston Imaging markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. Boston Imaging is the United States headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Boston Imaging’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonimaging.com.

