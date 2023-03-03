3CLogic to Showcase New Platform for ServiceNow at Knowledge 2023

Leading Cloud Contact Center provider to exhibit and speak at upcoming annual conference and unveil latest offering for Customer, Employee and IT Workflows.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CWF—3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow® today announced its gold-level sponsorship and participation in this year’s ServiceNow Knowledge 2023 conference hosted in Las Vegas (May 14th-18th). In addition to a number of live speaking sessions, the company will also unveil its newest platform and offerings for ServiceNow.

“We are thrilled to partake yet again in ServiceNow’s Knowledge conference,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. “As our partnership and joint customers continues to grow, we are excited to share how we are helping to transform customer and employee experiences across the globe today and into the future.”

A ServiceNow Premier Technology Partner and Now® Certified application, 3CLogic is best known for delivering native voice and SMS capabilities to complement ServiceNow’s existing digital channels including computer telephony integrations (CTI), voice bots, embedded IVR call flow designers, call transcriptions, click-to-call, intelligent agent screen-pops, SMS, Voice-AI & Speech Analytics, agent coaching, and integrated ServiceNow call reporting.

Last year the company released several new offerings and integrations as its use across ServiceNow’s Customer, Employee, and IT Workflow offerings expands, including:

In addition to Knowledge 2023, 3CLogic will also be a sponsor and guest speaker at the upcoming ServiceNow Charlotte Summit (March 28th). For more information or to register, click here.

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

