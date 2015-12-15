Industry-leading experts announced for the 2023 DSA Summit

Regulators from across the globe have been invited to share their knowledge and support the development of a connected gigabit world.

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has announced a number of speakers from public sector and industry bodies from across the globe ahead of the 2023 DSA Summit taking place 27-28 March in Rio De Janeiro.

The upcoming Summit will offer spectrum experts a forum to share their latest methodologies and spectrum sharing successes to support the increasing demand for greater broadband network capacity, improved throughput, and reduced latency worldwide, ensuring affordable and dependable connectivity for everyone.

Alongside DSA President Martha Suarez, confirmed speakers include Executive Superintendent of ANATEL Abraão Balbino, Executive Director of Telecommunications at INDOTEL Julissa Cruz Abreu, Managing Director of Spectrum Management Authority Jamaica Maria Myers Hamilton, and President and CEO of the Wi-Fi Alliance Kevin Robinson.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of speakers to the 2023 DSA Summit”, said DSA President Martha Suarez. “Through their diverse expertise and insights, I have no doubt we will explore innovative solutions and strategies to help us overcome the growing demand for better connectivity across the globe. I look forward to hearing the valuable discussions and collaborations that will be held during this event”.

Balbino’s involvement comes in the wake of ANATEL’s recommitment to the full 6 GHz allocation for spectrum, which was confirmed by the Brazilian regulator’s President Carlos Baigorri at Mobile World Congress earlier this month.

The invited speakers will cover a number of topics throughout the two-day event, including Wi-Fi technologies such as 6E and 7, dynamic spectrum access, the importance of Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) for affordable broadband access and more.

Further speakers announced include Deputy Chief of Engineering and Technology at the Federal Communications Commission, Ira Keltz, as well as Glenn Fallas, General Director – Quality of Service and Spectrum Department at SUTEL Costa Rica.

“It’s an honour to be a part of this year’s DSA Summit”, said Glenn Fallas. “The event is a good space for regulators to speak with each other, share their knowledge and be in contact with enterprises. This will help regulators to not only know the industry needs but also to understand the new ways of maximising spectrum”.

To review the full list of speakers attending the 2023 DSA Summit, please visit the DSA website.

