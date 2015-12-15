Acuity Knowledge Partners Tops 5,500 Staff as Demand for Bespoke Research and Analytics Continues

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acuityknowledgepartners—Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector, is proud to highlight its success in adding new clients across key markets and expanding existing relationships over the past year, as well as completing its first bolt-on transaction.

With a presence spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, India, China and the United Arab Emirates, Acuity now supports over 500 clients across the financial services spectrum including banking, asset management, private equity and venture capital, hedge funds, corporates, and consulting firms.

Acuity’s growth has been further boosted by its September 2022 acquisition of Cians Analytics, a provider of high-quality research and analytical support to financial institutions. The acquisition enables Acuity to offer enhanced support in knowledge process outsourcing and streamline the operations of financial firms around the world. Acuity’s growth story will be supported by Permira, a leading global private equity firm, which took a majority stake in Acuity in January 2023.

“We are very proud of the success and the results we achieved for our clients in 2022. We enter 2023 very confident of further growth and deepening our relationships with our global client base,” said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. “We are also witnessing very strong client retention, which is a big testament to Acuity’s quality of service. We have begun 2023 positively and are pleased to have opened a new delivery centre in Pune, India.”

Acuity now boasts over 5,500 highly skilled team members across its global network of offices. It has also reinforced its commitment to its operations in Sri Lanka and plans to expand its workforce in the country to 1,000 in the coming years.

Acuity’s success in attracting talent stems from recognition of its technological capabilities and outstanding work for clients. In March 2022, Acuity ranked fifth of 50 of the best privately owned technology companies in the UK at the Megabuyte50 awards.

The firm also received the following recognition in 2022:

The Best AML Compliance Solution Provider by Waters Technology at Waters Rankings 2022

The Best ESG Due Diligence award in the advisory category at the Real Deals ESG Awards in November 2022. Real Deals celebrates businesses making a positive change through ESG in private equity

One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India by the Most Inclusive Companies Index India

“As we continue to invest in our technology and people, there is increasing demand for our agile, high-value services across the world,” said Damian Burleigh, Acuity’s Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Our client growth has been driven by our determination and ambition to serve them with excellence. We are proud that, as part of our continued transformation, we acquired a new organisation and increased the capabilities we can offer to the financial services community.”

Avadhesh Dixit, Acuity’s Chief Human Resources Officer, added, “As a global and people-centric business, we know that delivering high-quality services to our growing list of clients depends on each person feeling valued and welcomed. We are committed to continue building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, where employees trust in their leaders and are proud of the work they do. We intend to continue raising the bar to foster a positive culture through strategic company policies and initiatives.”

About Acuity Knowledge Partners:

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading research, analytics and business intelligence consultant to the financial services sector. Its network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 520 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenue higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity and consulting, and commercial lending. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from nine locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody’s Corporation through its acquisition by Equistone Partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.acuitykp.com/about-us/

To explore career opportunities with Acuity, visit https://www.acuitykp.com/careers/

