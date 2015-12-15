Nadine Anderson and Rachel Reardon Join Galvanize Climate Solutions

The two new hires expand Galvanize’s growing sustainable real estate team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nadine Anderson and Rachel Reardon have joined Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”) as Vice Presidents of Acquisitions for Galvanize’s real estate investment strategy. Nadine is re-uniting with her former colleagues, Joseph Sumberg, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, and Nicolette Rabadi Jaze, Head of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) & Sustainability for Real Estate. Nadine will be based out of Galvanize’s New York office and Rachel will be based out of Boston.

Nadine comes to Galvanize from Keyway Real Estate, where she was the founding employee and Head of Real Estate. Prior to Keyway, Nadine worked at Jamestown LP and Goldman Sachs focused on acquisitions of office, multifamily, industrial, retail, and mixed-use assets across the US. While at Goldman Sachs, she helped develop the first framework for ESG programs for the real estate portfolio.

Rachel comes to Galvanize from Oxford Properties Group, the real estate arm of the Canadian pension plan OMERS, where she was Director of Investments and grew the US Residential investment portfolio to over $2 billion since investing in the sector in 2019. Prior to Oxford, Rachel worked on the debt and structured finance team at CBRE and at Capital One in Corporate Finance working across multiple business lines.

At Galvanize, Nadine and Rachel will be responsible for building out the acquisitions platform across Galvanize’s real estate investment strategy. This will include sourcing and executing on commercial real estate investments and helping to shape Galvanize’s real estate investment thesis. Nadine and Rachel are both passionate about investing intentionally in a changing world.

“Real estate has lagged in adopting and implementing decarbonization strategies,” said Joseph Sumberg, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate. “Nadine and Rachel’s real estate acquisition experience and passion for decarbonization will help Galvanize as it seeks to set the industry standard for sustainable real estate investing practices, where sustainability is not just a check the box item, but an intentional part of our asset and market selection.”

“We’re thrilled to have Nadine and Rachel joining the Galvanize team,” said Katie Hall, Co-Executive Chair of Galvanize. “Their experience in real estate acquisitions will be essential for building out our acquisitions platform while simultaneously decarbonizing an asset class that has historically been a significant contributor to climate change.”

“We believe the impact of a changing climate on real assets is going to be the largest macro trend of the future. It requires an intentionality on property type and market selection to generate long-term returns for investors,” said Nadine Anderson.

“I’m excited to be at the forefront of decarbonizing real estate, incorporating a new investment approach which aims to yield better risk adjusted returns and drive value for our assets,” said Rachel Reardon. “I’m looking forward to joining the Galvanize team to build an acquisition platform centered around sustainability frameworks and decarbonization programs that will aim to bring long-term value to investors and our environment.”

ABOUT GALVANIZE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”) is a climate-focused global investment firm delivering capital and expertise to accelerate climate solutions. Founded by Katie Hall and Tom Steyer, Galvanize invests across asset classes including venture capital and growth equity, and public equities. We integrate expertise across investment, climate impact, market development, talent, technology, and policy with the aim of driving material climate impact and creating long-term value for our investors.

Contacts

[email protected]