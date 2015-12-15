Adeptia Announces $65 Million Strategic Growth Investment Led By PSG

Company Taps Experienced Industry Veterans Vance Loiselle as CEO and Paul Moriarity as CRO

Investment Aims to Accelerate Transformational Growth in Innovation and Customer Success

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adeptia, a leader in B2B data integration and business data exchange, today announced a $65 million strategic growth investment round led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. The company also announced the appointments of PSG Senior Advisor Vance Loiselle as Chief Executive Officer and Paul Moriarity as Chief Revenue Officer, both experienced veterans in SaaS and the data space with a focus on scaling go-to-market teams and driving growth and innovation. Lou Ennuso will remain Head of Strategy and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Adeptia was founded by Deepak Singh and provides B2B integration software that simplifies and speeds data integration between companies and their customers, partners and suppliers, enabling more successful business partnerships. The company serves hundreds of mid- and large-sized companies across financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, logistics and manufacturing with AI-driven self-service data management.

The company will use the proceeds to pursue transformational growth in software innovation, customer success and market adoption.

“This is an exciting time to join Adeptia, which is helping some of the most sophisticated, data-driven enterprises in the world accelerate revenue and improve efficiency through fully automated B2B integration processes,” said Mr. Loiselle. “Lou, Deepak and the rest of the team have built a slick product relied upon by great customers, and we believe having PSG in our corner will allow us to accelerate the trajectory we are already on and better serve new and existing customers around the globe.”

“We believe Adeptia sits near the epicenter of the massive shift underway in the B2B integration space,” said Bill Skarinka, Managing Director at PSG. “In our view, the Adeptia team has built an incredible business, and now with Vance at the helm, we believe the company is uniquely positioned to own the intersection of AI, self-service and B2B data integration. We are looking forward to partnering with Vance and the team in this new chapter.”

Adeptia software simplifies and speeds data integration with up to 80% faster set up of secure data exchanges between businesses and applications. Adeptia serves hundreds of mid- and large-sized companies with AI-driven and business-user self-service data management that scales up to meet the needs of Fortune 500 mission-critical data exchanges. Reimagine your data integration with Adeptia. www.adeptia.com

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 120 companies and facilitated over 430 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

