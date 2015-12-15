Alkegen Launches Commercial Production for Groundbreaking Silicon Battery Anode Material

Newest production line serves global customer demand for advanced battery materials

SiFAB ® is a groundbreaking silicon fiber anode material with proven high-rate and high-temperature performance, ideal for fast-charging and high-power applications.

SiFAB enables significantly higher energy density than graphite and faster charging for a range of applications.

New asset continues Alkegen’s 75-year history of developing, scaling and producing world-class, high-performance advanced materials.

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alkegen announced today the launch of its revolutionary silicon fiber anode material platform, SiFAB, into commercial production. The company’s new SiFAB production line is an extension of its established large-scale manufacturing facility in New Carlisle, Indiana.

“Our latest investment in new manufacturing capacity for SiFAB is enabling Alkegen to meet growing demand from customers across a wide range of industries, including electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and consumer electronics,” said Alkegen CEO, John Dandolph. “It demonstrates and reinforces our continued commitment to being a leading producer of specialty materials that help the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before.”

SiFAB’s unique properties feature micron-sized silicon fiber with an engineered structure that enables higher energy density and is a drop-in solution for existing electrode formulations and mixing equipment. Comprehensive testing is available to support customer validations.

“This expansion into commercial production for SiFAB is a testament to Alkegen’s long-standing history of moving quickly to deliver high-quality materials at an industrial scale,” said Chief Innovation Officer Chad Cannan. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this innovative and sustainable specialty material and bring it to market. SiFAB is currently being validated by our customers for use in over 20 different applications, and we are thrilled to add it to our expanding portfolio of battery solutions for our customers.”

Multi-batch samples of SiFAB are available for qualification now. For additional information or to order a sample, visit www.sifab.com/contact or email an Alkegen customer representative at [email protected].

Alkegen is building a broad portfolio of battery material technologies to make lithium-based battery packs safer while helping to extend battery life and accelerate charging time. To learn more about how SiFAB’s game-changing technology is poised to transform the battery industry, visit www.sifab.com. For more information on Alkegen’s other battery products from cell-to-cell interstitial thermal barriers to whole-pack electrical protections, visit www.unifrax.com/product/fyrewrap-lib-performance-materials/

Alkegen, created through the combination of Unifrax and Lydall Materials, creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Alkegen is vertically integrated across multiple process technology platforms designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution, and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment by delivering on our mission of helping the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has 75 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 9,000+ employees globally. More information is available at www.alkegen.com.

