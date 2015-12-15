AECC and Frost & Sullivan to Host Webinar “Unlocking and Accelerating the Connected Vehicle Services Opportunity”

Frost & Sullivan and AECC Members DENSO, Ericsson and Nexar to Discuss How the Connected Services Ecosystem Can Meet Rapidly Approaching Big Data Demands

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to address the data transfer requirements of the growing connected vehicle services ecosystem, and analyst firm Frost & Sullivan will host the on-demand webinar, “Unlocking and Accelerating the Connected Vehicle Services Opportunity.” AECC Members presenting on the webinar include DENSO, Ericsson and Nexar.





Register to view the webinar here: bit.ly/AECCWebinar2023

Presenters will discuss how they are working to optimize the connected vehicle services infrastructure to ensure it can manage the fast-approaching data needs – handling 1,000 times more data than it is currently designed to process. Attendees will hear from knowledgeable, industry-renowned speakers, including:

Roberta Gamble – Frost & Sullivan Partner & Vice President (Moderator)

Sharon Barkai – Chief Network Architect at Nexar and AECC Member (Presenter)

Roger Berg – AECC Communications Vice Chair, Vice President of DENSO’s North American Research and Development Group (Presenter)

Christer Boberg – AECC Secretary, Director of Ericsson Group Strategy (Presenter)

Attendees Will Learn How:

AECC’s distributed edge computing approach is helping to overcome the big data challenges to enable the ecosystem to tap into connected vehicle services opportunities.

AECC members are leveraging the AECC Proof-of-Concept Program to address the data transfer requirements of the growing connected vehicle services ecosystem.

How AECC members KDDI Corporation, Nexar Inc., and Oracle Japan conducted a real-world PoC application of the AECC’s distributed edge architecture for a free parking spot detection connected services application.

About the AECC’s Proofs of Concept Program

The AECC PoC Program is dedicated to addressing the data transfer requirements of the growing connected vehicle services ecosystem. Any organization can apply to start working with the AECC on a PoC by reaching out to [email protected]. The AECC PoC Hub showcases a range of AECC technology demonstrations, executed and utilized in real-world environments, that show how to meet the expanding data management needs of connected vehicle services. The program is led by the AECC PoC Committee, which is made up of several different players within the AECC community, including MNOs, network equipment providers, data storage equipment teams and others. To gain insight into AECC’s PoCs that are actively addressing these data hurdles, watch the four on-demand videos available online:

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

