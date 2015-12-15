The Crypto Space Has Launched a New Coin Called JP with Japanese Coin Listing Site Called JPToken

Montrouge, Paris–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2023) – The crypto space has a new coin that has a lot of buzz around it called JP, which has partnered up with the first Japanese coin listing site called JPToken. This site is demonstrating exciting changes for the exchange and development of cryptocurrency.

JP plan to create a skill-sharing platform where the likes of game engineers, NFT artists, and even influencers can network.

With this platform, the company aims to give back between 5 and 10% in sales to the holders. One of the ways JP plan to get this platform up and running is through proceeds from JP itself.

The company will use a portion of the proceeds from the coin listing site to buy back, list on an exchange, and develop a skill-sharing platform that may have a significant impact on the crypto space. JP is looking to have 5% to 10% of JPToken’s listing and advertising sales to be repurchased to JP as buyback and marketing expenses, and other development costs of the project.

The JP Skillshare Marketplace will be a market where users can easily buy and sell individual skills from businesses to private use.

All of these services will be provided online and when purchasing and selling, users will be able to settle accounts in cryptocurrency.

The company knows that the crypto world is always evolving and want to add something new.

Users will also be able to receive the latest news from overseas as well as information on blockchain-related technologies.

The Company will be constantly developing JP and JPToken so that the company can adapt to the ever-changing crypto world. Japan has something exciting to look forward to with these releases.

