Agenus Cancels Conference Call to Discuss the Company’s Minority Cash Holdings at SVB in Light of Government’s SVB Deposit Access Announcement

Conference Call Cancelled

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN), a clinical-stage company with a pipeline of therapies designed to activate the body’s immune system to fight cancer and infections, today announced that it has cancelled its conference call on Monday, March 13th to discuss its minority cash holdings at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in light of the government’s SVB deposit access announcement.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.