HUTCHMED Confirms No Assets Held at Silicon Valley Bank

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM, HKEX:​13) today confirms that it does not have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (“SVBUK”). The Company does not hold any cash deposits or securities with SVB or SVBUK.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/​immunology. Since inception it has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries  
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President +852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President +1 (973) 306-4490
   
Media Enquiries  
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout +1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Asia – Zhou Yi, Brunswick +852 9783 6894 (Mobile) / [email protected]
   
Nominated Advisor  
Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley, Panmure Gordon +44 (20) 7886 2500

