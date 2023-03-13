Hive Establishes Hive Village at BREATHE! Convention to Cover Cost of Exhibiting for Multiple Hive Projects

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 13, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – BREATHE! Convention has announced today that its “Center of the Universe Mainstage” sponsor Hive has established the Hive Village as part of its commitment to the projects involved in the Hive blockchain ecosystem.

Hive secured this Village by leveraging community funding to purchase individual exhibit spaces at BREATHE!, which allowed the ecosystem to give multiple projects exhibiting space directly on the Web3 convention’s show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“At the heart of Web3 is the ability for everyone to move and engage freely while in control of their financial and social data, and the Hive blockchain was built with this freedom and growth in mind,” said Crimsonclad from Hive. “As the fast feeless platform powering a growing expanse of social media, games, businesses and community hubs, Hive is thrilled to announce community funding covering the costs to bring a group of amazing projects and a Hive network showcase to exhibit at BREATHE! Thousands of attendees to this premiere event can visit the Hive village experience to discover the power of the Hive social blockchain and claim a unique username and wallet that unlocks an entire ecosystem of projects. Powered by a community, open to everyone, and truly decentralized, the Hive network is a blockchain where the users, developers, and businesses that are shaping our connected future are supported in building a more effective and more human decentralized web!”

The commitment of Hive to its projects came at a crucial time in Web3 history as developers, investors, and enthusiasts continue to look for a return in momentum that propelled massive Web3 innovations since 2021.

“This is Hive’s way of investing back into their own ecosystem, and they’re true leaders of blockchain for bringing to life such a simple but powerful concept,” said BREATHE! Co-Founder & CMO Stormie Andrews. “The Hive Village allows attendees to get the full scope of the Hive ecosystem, where revolutionary projects get direct exposure to Web3 backers and leaders that was otherwise impossible. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Andrews also remarked that the Village concept has grown rapidly in interest and queries as projects, like ones from the Hive blockchain network, look for reliable ways to make vital business and government connections in a stagnating 2023 global economy, thereby achieving much needed funding, marketing, and adoption goals.

Other protocols and ecosystems have the capability to set up their own Village at BREATHE!; however exhibition space is limited as the Web3 convention continues to finalize key areas on its showfloor. Interested projects are encouraged to reach out to BREATHE! Convention as soon as possible to secure a spot at the event.

The decision by Hive to sponsor the Center of the Universe Mainstage at BREATHE! and their initiative to create a Hive Village was also strategically made as a way to empower Hive users, projects, and followers with the education, experience, and entertainment available at BREATHE! Convention.

With workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations from industry experts, BREATHE! Convention is positioning itself as the must-attend event of the year for anyone currently involved and anyone exploring the Web3 space. The event will take place from May 3-5, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket and to inquire about exhibiting at the convention.

With the Hive Village leading the way, BREATHE! Convention has continued to show increasing excitement across Web3 and blockchain communities as it sets itself as the definitive launchpad for the upcoming Web3 revolution.

For additional information and the latest updates on the Hive ecosystem, visit hive.io.

About BREATHE!

Taking place on May 3-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, BREATHE! Convention is connecting the Web3 universe that brings the power and utility of Web3 technology to life at this experience-based event.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

