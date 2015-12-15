Altamira Technologies Corporation Has Acquired VaST

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altamira Technologies Corporation announced it has completed the acquisition of Virginia Systems & Technology, Inc. (VaST), a Warrenton, Virginia-based signals intelligence mission company.

“The acquisition of VaST brings new SIGINT capabilities and core National Security Customers to the Altamira portfolio,” said Jane Chappell, CEO of Altamira. “VaST’s culture of marrying elite engineering with critical operations is a strong match with Altamira. We welcome them to the Altamira team.”

VaST, founded in 1999 on the principal of providing tip of the spear SIGINT mission execution expertise, implements a unique and innovative approach to the SIGINT mission by bridging the gap between Operations and Engineering with new capabilities. With the acquisition of VaST, Altamira adds new capabilities in end-to-end SIGINT tasking, collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination (TCPED), National/Tactical SIGINT collaborative mission constellation management, and emerging threat identification.

“VaST is very excited to be joining such a like-minded company and looks forward to a combined opportunity to make larger and more impactful contributions to the defense of our nation,” said Jay Hebert, President/CEO of VaST.

“We are excited about the combination of Altamira and VaST. Adding VaST’s capabilities to the Altamira platform should enable Altamira to grow faster with customers,” said Bernard Noble, Managing Director at ClearSky.

The acquisition adds talent in every SIGINT vertical including software developers, data scientists, operations specialists, mission integrators, and analysts to Altamira’s workforce.

Mintz served as legal advisor to Altamira. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor and KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to VaST.

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies is a McLean, VA based defense contractor supporting critical defense and national missions for 20 years. Founded in 2003, Altamira has been a trusted partner providing expert-driven, data-accelerated analytic and engineering solutions for space, cyber, air, and intel missions.

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital/growth equity group that invests in innovative companies, with a special focus on (i) disruptive solutions for cybersecurity in information technology, industrial and critical infrastructure, and the defense industry, (ii) technologies driving the energy transition, climate related technologies, and sustainability, and (iii) the digital transformation of enterprise customers’ operations and communications. Altamira is a portfolio company of ClearSky.

