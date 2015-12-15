CytoImmune Therapeutics Appoints Yulii Bogatyrenko as Chief Business Officer and Expands the Board of Directors with the Appointment of Graeme Bell

DUARTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a novel class of engineered natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Yulii Bogatyrenko as chief business officer. Mr. Bogatyrenko brings over 20 years of experience leading business and commercial functions at successful organizations within the biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, CytoImmune has appointed Graeme Bell, chief financial officer (CFO) of Valo Health, to the company’s Board of Directors.

“Yulii brings tremendous expertise within the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, having run successful business development strategies for a several leaders in the space. As we expand our pipeline, both internally and through collaborations, Yulii’s experience and relationships across the industry will be invaluable,” said Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of CytoImmune. “In addition, we’re pleased to welcome Graeme to our Board as we seek to develop our pipeline of products for multiple solid tumor indications. Not only does Graeme have a deep background in oncology and cell therapy, specifically, he also has a keen knowledge of the pharmaceutical business and financial landscape. I look forward to partnering with both Yulii and Graeme during this exciting time at CytoImmune.”

Mr. Bogatyrenko joins CytoImmune from his role as principal at Biopharma C&I, a biotechnology consulting firm that works with private and public companies in business development, corporate strategy, commercialization, launch readiness and R&D strategy. Previously, he held positions in commercial and business development and led multiple global commercial drug launches and numerous industry partnerships at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Healthcare and Pfizer/Wyeth.

Mr. Bell is a distinguished financial executive who brings 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector. Prior to Valo, he was CFO at Tmunity Therapeutics, and earlier, CFO at Intellia Therapeutics, where he helped scale the newly public company, overseeing strategic operational financial functions, investor relations, IT and strategic planning. Mr. Bell was also CFO at Anacor Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer. In addition, he spent over 20-years at Merck & Co, Inc. gaining extensive experience in finance and business leadership roles, including as CFO of U.S. operations and global head of investor relations.

About CytoImmune

CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products that empower the engineered effector cells to activate the patient’s immune system against cancer cells.

The company has a focus in solid tumors and is leveraging our engineered cord blood NK cells as the therapy backbone. The company’s pipeline includes the tumor-reactive NK cell platform of assets in combination with engager and monoclonal antibody therapies that target gastric, pancreatic, non-small cell lung, ovarian, and endometrial indications, among others. For more information, please visit Cytoimmune.com.

