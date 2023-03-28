Anomali and Canon IT Solutions Partner to Deliver a Threat Intelligence Platform to Counter Sophisticated Cyber Security Attacks

New Service Leverages Threat Intelligence to Help Organizations Quickly Respond to Threats

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, and Canon IT Solutions Inc., a member of the Canon Marketing Japan Group, today announced the availability of the Canon IT Solutions “Threat Intelligence Platform,” a security operations service that operationalizes threat intelligence to better detect and respond to attacks. Utilizing Anomali ThreatStream, the service provides small and medium-sized enterprises with actionable intelligence on cyber attackers, trending tactics and information-based security measures that let Canon IT Solutions customers know if they are vulnerable to attacks, and how to protect against the latest cyber attacks easily and quickly.

“Anomali welcomes the release of the Canon IT Solutions ‘Threat Intelligence Platform’ powered by the Anomali Platform and fueled by big data, artificial intelligence, and relevant, actionable global threat intelligence,” said Ahmed Rubaie, Anomali CEO. “We are confident that this service will help enterprises gain an advantage in the chaotic and high-risk threat landscapes they operate in, enabling them to amplify visibility and significantly improve their detection and response capabilities cost effectively. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Canon IT Solutions to further support the overall security posture of these small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Given the rise of more diverse and sophisticated threats such as zero-day attacks, the need for more proactive security has never been more evident. Solving for the growing complexity of today’s threats, the Canon IT Solutions “Threat Intelligence Platform” delivers threat information through a service that allows organizations to respond quickly and effectively to cyber attacks.

Benefits of the “Threat Intelligence Platform” include:

Coordination of threat information : The latest global threat information collected on Anomali’s cloud-based platform is linked to the products that customers are using.

: The latest global threat information collected on Anomali’s cloud-based platform is linked to the products that customers are using. Minimal operational load: Threat information linkage is performed regularly and automatically, so the operational burden on the customer is minimal.

“We are proud to partner with Anomali to deliver our inaugural ‘Threat Intelligence Platform’ and provide organizations with a service that can counter attacks,” said Akira Yoshida, Vice President, Director in charge of IT Platform Business Section, Canon IT Solutions. “We look forward to expanding our service by distributing threat information from multiple companies and organizations to ultimately eliminate zero-day threats and provide peace of mind to our customers.”

For more information on the service, please visit: https://www.canon-its.co.jp/company/en/.

For more information on Anomali ThreatStream, please visit: https://www.anomali.com/products/threatstream

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, delivering breakthrough levels of security visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection & response. In a world filled with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, the Anomali Platform amplifies visibility, integrating with existing security controls, and enriching them with actionable context to stop the adversaries. Anomali helps customers and partners transform their SOC platform by elevating security efficacy and reducing their cost with automated processes at the heart of everything. The solution is anchored in big-data management and boasts the world’s largest repository of global intelligence that supports native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses, large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, service providers, and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world’s critical infrastructure, companies, and people. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP, back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

