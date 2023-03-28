Crypto 1 Announces Its $500M C1 Secondaries Fund in Blockchain, Crypto and Web3 Companies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crypto 1 announces the founding of the C1 Secondaries Fund (the “Fund”), a newly incorporated investment fund targeting $500M investing in secondaries in Blockchain, Crypto, Web3 and FinTech companies.

The C1 Secondaries Fund is a regulated private investment fund formed for the purpose of investing in secondaries asset acquisition – the purchase of shares in existing private growth companies. The C1 Fund portfolio focuses on digital assets, blockchain technology and applications, cryptocurrency services (not direct investment in cryptocurrencies), Web3 financial applications and advanced FinTech. Sample target company applications include digital assets and cryptocurrency exchanges, payment systems and/or related financial services companies, including wallets, custodian-services, lending and decentralized finance. The Fund will invest across multiple geographies but with a focus on secondaries investments in international markets, especially those with strong and/or growing regulatory regimes.

About the Team

The C1 Secondaries Fund is managed by C1 Investment Advisors LLC, an experienced team of international entrepreneurs and investors based in the United Arab Emirates and Silicon Valley. The team includes extensive experience in founding companies that have gone on to IPO and investing in secondary transactions globally in Digital Assets and FinTech companies. The C1 Secondaries Fund is led by Dr. Najamul Kidwai, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Lempress, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Michael (Xu) Zhao, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, David Hytha, Co-Founder and Partner, and Cheriyl Lakshmy, Co-Founder, Director of Research and Operations.

The C1 team recently founded and led the successful initial public offering of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp $230M raise.

There is an outstanding opportunity to deploy capital with very attractive pricing and risk adjusted returns in leading digital assets businesses whose investors are seeking liquidity, we aim to be the liquidity partner of choice for secondary transactions in the digital assets market.

C1 Secondaries Fund Co-Founder and Managing Partner Dr. Najamul Kidwai stated, “Despite the so-called Crypto reset, investment in Digital Assets and Crypto-related services continues to grow rapidly. At its core this is the next digitization of finance.” The C1 Secondaries Fund will focus on companies operating under significant regulatory frameworks. Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Zhao stated “the regulated route is the only route for any crypto company’s growth if it wants to be a serious player for the long run. Long gone are the days where digital asset players enjoyed an early-mover advantage and benefited from a fast-growing bull market. Recent crypto market turbulence is just another example that shows why the market needs proper risk control and compliance; we are focused on these companies.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or national jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” will be included in the Fund’s official offering statements. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

C1 Secondaries Fund

www.c1fund.com

Najamul Kidwai

[email protected]

David Hytha

[email protected]