Benevis Appoints Kate Stets to Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Benevis, a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on dental care and orthodontics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Stets as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In her role, Stets will be responsible for leadership and oversight of the finance, accounting and revenue cycle management (RCM) teams to strengthen clinical and financial operations for the DSO and its 120 plus dental offices.

“We are delighted to welcome Kate Stets to the Benevis team. Her extensive financial expertise in healthcare and proven track record of driving growth and improving business performance make her an excellent leader for our finance and RCM teams,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “We look forward to her success in strengthening our business operations to accelerate our growth.”

Stets brings more than 15 years of experience improving healthcare operations through technology integration that is built to best serve patient and provider needs. With improved patient outcomes at the heart of her work, she steps into the Benevis CFO role to support its mission to provide high-quality dental care to patients in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Stets will oversee all aspects of Benevis’ financial operations, including financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and risk management. She will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute the company’s financial strategy.

“I am excited to join Benevis and contribute to the company’s mission of providing accessible and affordable dental care to patients and build a nation of happy, healthy smiles,” said Stets. “I am committed to building a strong financial foundation for the company’s continued success and look forward to working with the talented team at Benevis.”

Before joining Benevis, Stets served as Chief Financial Officer for NorthStar Anesthesia where she led the company’s financial operations through a period of rapid growth and expansion. Previously, she helped lead significant RCM growth at Alteon Health as their Chief Revenue Officer, served as managing director for Clinovations, which was acquired by Optum, and held leadership positions at The Advisory Board Company.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on delivering life-changing dental care and orthodontics. Through comprehensive dental practice support services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults in underserved communities. Its support services are employed in more than 100 locally branded dental offices that have delivered treatment during 1.2 million visits. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

