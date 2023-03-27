Carbon Direct Capital Vice Chairwoman Nili Gilbert Named to Barron’s 2023 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance

Elite List Recognizes the Women Shaping the Modern Financial-services Industry, Taps Gilbert for her Commitment to Climate-first Finance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Direct Capital today announced that Vice Chairwoman Nili Gilbert has been named to the 4th annual Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance list. The 2023 list honors the women disrupting today’s financial services industry and shaping its future through innovation and action. Ms. Gilbert is a leading expert on the intersection between capital and climate.

“Throughout her career Nili has shown relentless commitment to scaling and mainstreaming sustainability practices in traditional business and finance. In our shared work at Carbon Direct and Carbon Direct Capital we are doing just that – elevating carbon management into a global industry through investments, and supporting global businesses and institutions in every aspect of their decarbonization journeys,” said Jonathan Goldberg, founder and CEO of Carbon Direct. “Nili’s inclusion on the Barron’s list recognizes her extraordinary contributions to both the climate and finance communities.”

READ: Nili Gilbert on the Case for Carbon Removal

Ms. Gilbert is a leader in the international climate and finance communities. In addition to her role as Vice Chairwoman at Carbon Direct Capital and Carbon Direct, Ms. Gilbert is also the Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) Advisory Panel, as well as Chair of the Investment Committees of both the David Rockefeller Fund and the Synergos Institute, among other leadership roles.

“Finance has a critical role to play in supporting the economic transition to net zero because of the way in which capital touches every project and every sector. Through my work, I’m committed to continuing to lead that change,” says Ms. Gilbert “It’s an honor to be included among a list of the most influential women in finance, in particular, because of the diversity and interdisciplinary thinking required to meet the global net zero challenge, and to make the best of the opportunities which it presents.”

To read Ms. Gilbert’s Barron’s profile, click here.

To see the full list of 2023 honorees, visit: https://www.barrons.com/women-in-finance

About Carbon Direct Capital

A new generation of transformative, growth companies has emerged from the carbon management ecosystem. Carbon Direct Capital partners with leading companies in this space. The firm believes that selective investing with a science-focused approach maximizes both climate impact and financial returns. Carbon Direct Capital has offices in New York City. For more information visit www.carbondirectcapital.com.

To learn more about Carbon Direct, visit: www.carbon-direct.com

