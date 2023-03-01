Check Point Software Technologies Introduces Infinity Global Services for End-to-End Cyber Resilience

The new service offering from Check Point enhances cybersecurity practices and controls, prevents advanced cyber threats and offsets the cyber security skills gap

MUNICH, Germany, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today introduced Infinity Global Services, an all-encompassing security solution that will empower organizations of all sizes to fortify their systems, from cloud to network to endpoint. The new service will expand Check Point’s end-to-end security services across thirty areas, empowering organizations to build and enhance their cybersecurity practices and controls and demonstrate cyber resilience.

“Organizations of all sizes are struggling to monitor the growing threat landscape and adequately prevent cyberattacks. Our customers and partners reach out to us to support the build out of their cyber resilience strategy,” said Sharon Schusheim, CIO and VP Technical Services at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point Infinity Global Services provides a comprehensive, consolidated and collaborative security solution, in a simple to deploy format so organizations can go on the security offensive to prevent attacks before they happen.”

A recent World Economic Forum survey found that 86% of business leaders believe there will be “a far-reaching, catastrophic cyber event” in the next two years and yet 34% said they lack cybersecurity skills on their teams. On average, organizations are plagued by more than 1,100 cyberattacks every week. The complexity of managing SOC operations has only added to this challenge, making it harder for companies to protect themselves against cyber threats. Check Point’s Infinity Global Services aims to fill this gap by providing end-to-end security offerings that help organizations prevent advanced threats, respond to widespread attacks, and enhance their cybersecurity practices and controls.

The Infinity Global Services’ comprehensive end-to-end model delivers thirty proactive services across four main pillars:

Assess: Strengthens an organization’s team expertise from security practitioner to CISO. Includes cyber and IoT risk assessments, hybrid cloud security blueprints and Zero Trust best practices.

Optimize: Support for baking threat prevention into cyber defenses with SOC as a Service, Cyber Resilience as a Service, security development and optimization and managed cloud CSPM.

Master: Optimizes an organization’s security and extends its team’s capabilities offering cloud security bootcamps, CISO training, cyber knowledge programs and workforce development.

Respond: Increases response readiness with services designed to enhance incident response planning with compromise assessments, Penetration testing, managed detection and response and tabletop exercises.

All-inclusive from threat research, MDR and risk assessment through to proactive monitoring, professional services and training, Infinity Global Services automatically consolidates IT systems into a single, easy to manage solution, while receiving real-time threat intelligence updates.

“Customers are looking to consolidate and simplify their cybersecurity solutions – which makes the new Check Point Infinity Global Services offering so exciting,” said Paul Solomon, Managed Cyber Services, Softcat Ltd. “As longstanding partners with Check Point, we look forward to helping enterprises across Europe take advantage of Infinity Global Services to deploy the best prevention-focused cybersecurity.”

In addition to Check Point’s leadership in cybersecurity solutions globally, the team has more than 30 years’ experience delivering consultancy, professional, and managed services, together with its global partner network to thousands of customers worldwide. Employing more than 300 cyber experts and covering millions of assets from network, cloud and endpoints, Check Point solutions integrate seamlessly with third parties for the best security outcomes in the industry.

Infinity Global Services will be available this summer via Check Point’s global partner ecosystem. For more information, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/services/infinity-global/

