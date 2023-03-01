SciBite Launches Workbench, a Structured Data Annotation Tool – Taking the Effort Out of Tabular Data Curation

Cambridge, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2023) – SciBite, an Elsevier company and leading provider of semantic technology solutions, has today announced the launch of Workbench, a structured data annotation tool that simplifies the process of curating data to terminology and ontology standards.

Workbench helps organizations implement a FAIR approach to data management, making data Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable. With Workbench’s simple and intuitive user interface, data scientists and curators can accurately annotate data, saving time and promoting replicability.

“Recording data can be a challenging task for organizations, as idiomatic or historical naming conventions used by individuals or groups can limit data reusability, and information silos can restrict transparency and collaboration,” explains Simon Jupp, Head of Semantic Technology, SciBite. “Integrating data from multiple sources can be time consuming and error prone. To address these issues, we have developed Workbench, a user-friendly tool that helps curate term lists, custom dictionaries, and semi-structured datasets to their preferred terminology standard.”

Workbench’s simple design makes it easy for users to:

Load, annotate, and align their data or ontologies to a standard of their choice without needing to build complex code or workflows.

Ingest multiple tabular data formats, including Excel, CSV, or txt file formats.

Users have the option to store and rerun annotation rules that refine entities as part of a data life-cycle strategy.

Workbench’s flexibility allows users to configure the standards they wish to align their columnar data to, while its API enables custom deployments.

Workbench also has a powerful REST API that allows programmatic access to core functions, enabling integration into custom data curation workflows. Workbench requires access to a TERMite server, which can be configured to use an existing license or an embedded server. Workbench simplifies the arduous task of data curation, enabling teams to get more done.

More details about Workbench can be found here.

—

About SciBite

SciBite‘s data-first, semantic analytics software is for those who want to innovate and get more from their data. Leading the way by pioneering the combination of the latest in machine learning with an ontology-led approach, SciBite’s semantic infrastructure answers business-critical questions in real-time by releasing the value and full potential of unstructured data. Supporting the world’s leading scientific organizations with use-cases from discovery through to development, SciBite’s suite of fast, flexible, deployable API technologies empowers customers, making it a critical component in scientific, data-led strategies.

For more information about SciBite, please contact the team: [email protected]

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 46,000+ eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray’s Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Media contact

Andrew Davis

Elsevier

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158262