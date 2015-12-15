Cognetivity Neurosciences Enters Commercial Agreement with UK-Based Brain Health Supplements Provider

Agreement sees Cognetivity expand commercial offering into sports and fitness market, with cutting-edge assessment and monitoring technology made available to customers of brain health supplement subscription service

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2023) – Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (the “Company” or “Cognetivity”), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it has reached a commercial agreement with brain health supplements provider Conka.

Conka is a UK-based provider of natural brain health supplements, geared towards individuals engaging in high-performance sports and other physical activities. Conka’s mission is to enable its customers to unlock their potential in all areas of their lives by optimizing their cognition. The global dietary supplements market has experienced rapid growth since 2020 and is projected to grow from $71.81 billion in 2021 to $128.64 billion in 2028.

The new agreement between Cognetivity and Conka will see Cognetivity act as Conka’s technology partner. Cognetivity’s cutting-edge brain health assessment technology will be made available to Conka’s customers so that they can sensitively and accurately measure changes in their cognitive performance, helping them to optimize their mental and physical state and to guard against the risks of head injuries and concussion.

Humphrey Bodington, Conka’s Co-Founder and CEO said “Tracking speed and accuracy of decision making has been an important metric in our scientific trials. Including the test within our own app enables our consumers to have access to a trusted brain health assessment tool. This means CONKA can create a more impactful experience for our customers.” He added “Our subscribers can not only feel the difference but objectively track improvements in brain performance, a critical level of awareness for anyone wanting to map how their lifestyle choices affect their cognitive status.”

“We are thrilled with this new development,” remarked Cognetivity’s CEO, Dr. Sina Habibi. “While we are deeply committed to working alongside clinicians and patients to detect and treat brain health disorders like Alzheimer’s and Multiple Sclerosis, this new use case highlights the tremendous potential of CognICA as a platform technology for enhancing brain wellness and performance. By focusing on prevention rather than just cure, we can make significant strides in improving both short-term and long-term health outcomes. We’re excited to be leading the way in this critical area.”

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity’s ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK, Europe and the Middle East, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2023.

