Neustreet Launches Collectech Summit For Physical & Digital Collectibles Industry

Detroit, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2023) – Neustreet announces the very first Collectech Summit, which brings together industry leaders from trading cards, sneakers, and NFTs to the Hilton Fort Worth on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00PM. The event is centered around companies and participants working in the field of “Collectech,” ranging across physical and digital collectibles. Neustreet is building a data and media platform for collectibles – starting with trading cards, sneakers and NFTs.

The Collectech Summit is happening in partnership with Collect-A-Con, the nation’s largest trading card, anime & pop culture convention. This event will be taking place after Collect-A-Con as the official “After-Party.”

The event includes the 1st Annual Collectible Technology Awards and Collect-A-Con Dallas Trade Night. A diverse group of industry voices have been selected as judges for awards highlighting areas such as technology innovation and content creation within the collectibles space. Additional speakers have been selected for panels ranging from card grading technology to live commerce.

Collectors interested in attending will be able to participate in a trade night featuring casino games and prizes that include high value collectibles. A select group of companies will also be presenting activations alongside Neustreet and Collect-A-Con during the event.

The Collectech Summit is open to awards nominations of both individuals and companies working in collectibles. Further information on how to nominate and purchase tickets can be found on the website www.neustreet.com/summit. Businesses interested in participating in the event can e-mail [email protected]. The exact location of the event is the Hilton Fort Worth, 815 Main Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76102.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158477