CRN Names Arcserve’s Denise Parker a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

The exclusive Channel Chiefs list recognizes the commitment of the selected executives and their companies to strengthen the channel community

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Denise Parker on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Parker joined Arcserve as the executive vice president of sales in the summer of 2022. With more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience, Parker has a track record of creating strategies that align with a company’s overall vision, delivering short- and long-term benefits to the business, and driving customer value.

Her role is critical as Arcserve continues to drive growth and expand Arcserve’s business worldwide. She leads Arcserve’s go-to-market initiatives, providing partners with best-in-class unified data resilience solutions for their customers.

“Congratulations to Denise on this recognition. In the short time Denise has been with Arcserve, she has already proven to be a superb sales leader—just as we expected she’d be,” said Brannon Lacey, CEO of Arcserve. “We anticipate only more success from her and her sales teams in the year ahead as they work in service of our partner community.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

