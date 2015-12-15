OneStream Hosts Annual Splash Conference This April in Washington, D.C.

Four-day conference provides in-person and virtual attendance options to inspire, educate and connect

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced today that it is hosting its annual Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in Washington, D.C. from April 17-20 with in-person and virtual attendance options.

Splash brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training through more than 75 sessions across four days. This year, over 2,000 participants are expected to join the live event.

Event highlights include:

Keynotes from OneStream leadership as well as auto racing legend, entrepreneur and business owner, Danica Patrick

Expo Hall featuring OneStream Booth and Partner Expo to answer questions about specialized OneStream topics with experts

Hands-on workshops and drop-in demos to drive insights and learning with CPM experts

Public Sector Reception – This is a brand new event we created just for Splash D.C.! Designed to facilitate conversations regarding important topics on both policy and technology, it’s a great opportunity for attendees to connect and stay close to the heartbeat of the government services sector.

Splash Gives Back event in support of Fallen Patriots

Breakout sessions will cover topics ranging from data integration and quality, to financial close, budgeting and planning; financial modeling, reporting and analysis, strategy and roadmap; MarketPlace solutions; and customer and partner success stories.

“We look forward to the innovation and collaboration that’s ignited when the OneStream community comes together during Splash,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “There is a lot to be excited about with OneStream’s continued momentum and our latest innovations especially around AI and machine learning and the expansion of our MarketPlace. We look forward to sharing our plans for the future and hearing from customers, prospects and partners as we continue building OneStream as a best-in-class platform for evolving planning, reporting and performance management across the enterprise. Being surrounded by Washington, D.C.’s rich history and culture makes it a great place to learn, explore and have some fun.”

The Splash conference is sponsored by OneStream global advisors and implementation and technology partners, including the following:

Global Advisors & Technology Partners: EPMware, Grant Thornton, KPMG, Microsoft, PwC

Diamond Partners: Archetype Consulting, AIQOS, Ascend Partners, Black Diamond Advisory, CFO Solutions, CompIntelligence, Eliassen Group, Finit, The Hackett Group, HollandParker, MindStream Analytics, Perficient, Riveron, Spaulding Ridge

Platinum Partners: Definitive Logic, eCapital Advisors, MorganFranklin Consulting, Nova CPM, SC&H Group

Gold Partners: GID Solutions, Rana Analytics, TLC Technologies

Silver Partners: cBEYONData, Clearsulting, Cogenics Consulting, CrossCountry Consulting, Delbridge Solutions, Donyati, NIMBL, Pivotal Drive, SKYROQ, StrategiciQ, TCG, The Goal Getters

“Splash brings customers, prospects and partners from around the globe together to provide hands-on learning in a collaborative environment that drives lasting connections,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. “It’s inspiring to see the visionary ideas, breakthroughs and success stories that result when the OneStream community comes together. I look forward to sharing our excitement as we continue to deliver breakthrough solutions that can help customers drive exponential value from their OneStream investment.”

Splash in Washington, D.C.

Splash Washington, D.C includes a variety of social activities throughout the conference week, beginning with the Splash Opening Reception where participants can mix, mingle and toast to kick off the week. Participants will have the chance to stretch their legs and take in the sights and sounds of Washington, D.C. with the Splash 5K Fun Run. The highlight of the week will be Splash Night Out, a music-themed costume block party where participants can dance the night away enjoying scrumptious food and drinks.

OneStream supports a local charity each year during the conference through the Splash Gives Back program. This year’s partner is the Fallen Patriots organization. Fallen Patriots has made it their mission to financially provide secondary education scholarships for children who have lost a parent serving in the United States military.

To register for the OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit, visit: https://splash.onestreamsoftware.com/.

To follow along with the event on Twitter, use #SplashDC.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

Contacts

OneStream Software

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



[email protected]