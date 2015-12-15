CCC Named to KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2023

CCC’s Robust Software Solutions Fuel Scientific Research and Simplify Copyright

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has been named to the KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2023, a list of organizations with pioneering solutions and notable modifications to existing products with a focus on innovation, agility, and the customer.

KMWorld cited CCC for its innovative efforts in “integrating, accessing, and sharing information through licensing, content software, and professional services [and] designing and delivering innovative information solutions that power decision making.”

Other companies on the 2023 KMWorld list include Accenture, Adobe, AWS, Deloitte, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce.

“Customer conversations about content users’ experiences continue to guide us as we develop solutions to transform information into insight,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “As we look forward, CCC will continue to invest in accelerating access to content, enhancing data quality, and supporting new workflows that rely increasingly on machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

According to KMWorld, “The increasing power of augmented and artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), semantic layering, vectorization, knowledge graphs, cloud computing and storage, chatbots, text analytics, and a host of others has revolutionized many aspects of KM.”

CCC’s award-winning RightFind Suite is a set of integrated, flexible software solutions that enable professionals at R&D-intensive companies to search, discover, access, read, share, organize, collaborate on, and analyze content to generate data-driven insights that give their organizations a competitive edge. Seven out of the top ten life science companies on the Fortune 500 use RightFind, while over 900 life science companies utilize CCC products and services.

The RightFind Suite features a personalized, unified search experience to provide users with the right tools to find the information most applicable to them. Contextualized search finds relevant content for each knowledge worker at the right time. Additionally, semantic search capabilities leverage embedded taxonomies and ontologies in order to provide comprehensive search results, while offering an intuitive user experience.

With the RightFind Suite, a unified source for machine-readable articles from more than 50 publishers makes it easier to integrate scientific literature into knowledge extraction tools and reduce infringement risk.

The RightFind Suite offers a single place to access, read, cite, share, store, organize, and collaborate on content. With secure and direct access to full-text articles, simplify the authentication process for company subscriptions, open access, and internal collections. With Shared Libraries, facilitate copyright-compliant collaboration within teams, from simple workspaces to highly customized workflows based on role.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright, information management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by harnessing information from a wide variety of data sources and content assets.

