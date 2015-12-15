Socure Names Ayesha Prakash Head of Public Sector Partnerships to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Identity Verification Standards

Prakash will oversee strategy and execution of public sector partnerships to ensure equitable and accessible digital identity verification

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced that Ayesha Prakash has joined as head of public sector partnerships. Prakash will report to Matt Thompson, Socure’s general manager of public sector solutions.

As more government services move online, Socure’s digital identity experts are committed to bringing private-sector best practices and industry-leading identity verification solutions to the public sector. In this role, Prakash will lead and grow Socure’s alliance and partnership ecosystem. Her work will focus on strengthening existing relationships with government agencies and cultivating new collaborations at the federal and state level.

“Across the country, policymakers are looking to make digital identity verification more equitable and accessible while combating fraud,” said Thompson. “With almost two decades of experience, Ayesha will be responsible for identifying and fostering new partnerships that unlock digital identity equity and access for all. We are excited to welcome Ayesha to the team.”

Most recently, Prakash served as global vice president of technology partnerships and alliances at KELA, a cyber threat intelligence firm. An award-winning strategic alliance leader, Prakash has extensive experience driving global go-to-market efforts, previously holding leadership positions such as the head of global partnerships and chief revenue officer at leading cybersecurity and technology firms.

“I’m thrilled to join Socure’s public sector team, working shoulder-to-shoulder with government leaders who are committed to improving the customer experience while reducing fraud across agencies when it comes to verifying one’s identity online,” said Prakash. “Socure’s proven track record demonstrates that achieving this goal is possible through the adoption of industry-leading verification standards and best practices. I look forward to playing a key role in making this a reality.”

In addition, Prakash serves on the board for the cybersecurity and big data program for Pace University and Ithaca College. She is an active member of Alliance of the Channel Women (ACW), Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International (AFCEA), and Women in Cyber Security (WiCys).

Prakash also serves on the board for the National Child Protection Taskforce and advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for marginalized groups within the technology industry.

