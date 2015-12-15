CUNY’s Brooklyn College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve More Than 15,000 Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the City University of New York (CUNY), Brooklyn College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its more than 15,000 students who come from 136 countries around the world.

YuJa’s Video Platform is an all-in-one video experience that will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into Blackboard Ultra, the institution’s learning management system. The Video Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more.

The institution was seeking a comprehensive video content management system with the ability to host, manage, and distribute content previously hosted through other third-party vendors, and one that integrated with its LMS.

“YuJa works with a number of colleges in both the CUNY and State University of New York (SUNY) systems,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Brooklyn College instructors and students to experience the powerful tools available within the YuJa Video Platform that will integrate seamlessly into their LMS and allow the college to consolidate ed-tech tools.”

ABOUT BROOKLYN COLLEGE

Part of the City University of New Your (CUNY), Brooklyn College is an integral part of the civic, urban, and artistic energy of New York and uses the entire city as a living classroom that broadens its students’ understanding of the world around them. Brooklyn College has a student enrollment of 15,938 students—13,405 undergraduates and 2,533 graduates—who come from 136 nations and speak 91 languages. The college offers 175 undergraduate degree, graduate degree, certificate, and advanced certificate and diploma programs in business; education; the humanities and social sciences; natural and behavioral sciences; and visual, media, and performing arts.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278