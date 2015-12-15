Welcome to the New Era of Experience Management: Qualtrics XM for Frontlines

Innovations across the world’s #1 XM Platform empower every frontline employee and supercharge the digital frontline to deepen customer relationships

New purpose-built solutions harness the power of Qualtrics AI with the world’s largest database of human sentiment to optimize experiences across the entire customer journey—from acquisition to engagement to support

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#X4—QUALTRICS X4 – Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today unveiled a set of new purpose-built applications designed for the frontline—every intersection between a customer and a company––digital or physical. These innovations put the power of experience management in the hands of the people who have the greatest impact on the customer and employee experience—contact center agents, digital teams and all of the people managers in an organization—enabling them to act with empathy in real time.

Experiences delivered at the frontline, by the people and teams responsible for the digital and human touchpoints a customer has with a company, from purchasing online to picking up in-store, to calling the support line, have an outsized impact on the customer experience, and ultimately an organization’s revenue growth and cost efficiency. The challenge is that the frontlines are spread across hundreds of individual customer and employee touchpoints.

“The days of having to survey customers whenever we want to know about their experience are over,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “Qualtrics is innovating to empower every organization to understand what’s going on at every stage of the journey, at every frontline touchpoint, without ever having to ask.”

With Qualtrics, organizations can listen to and understand the needs of customers, then take the right action in the moment, across every frontline touchpoint. Qualtrics Frontline XM solutions are built from the ground up using Qualtrics AI and machine learning, harnessing the power of the world’s largest database of human sentiment data to deliver real-time recommendations across every product to predict what’s going to happen next, and guide frontline teams in the moment, to take the right action.

Qualtrics Frontline XM solutions bridge the gap between digital and human touchpoints, so that every organization can deliver incredible customer experiences with empathy, speed and at scale. And because Qualtrics is a system of action, its powerful workflows will integrate with the tools and systems organizations use every day, including popular CRM software, email campaigns, chat-bots, content management systems, call center technology, or learning management software.

