Cyble Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023 by Forbes in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The prestigious list acknowledges the top startup employers in the US (founded between 2013 to 2020) based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

Founded in 2019, the company has quickly scaled to a global team of highly skilled and driven cybersecurity experts and is backed by some of the best minds in the cybersecurity industry. Besides being deeply committed to positively impacting the cybersecurity fraternity, Cyble’s efforts are directed at fostering a positive hybrid work environment and maintaining employee satisfaction and a positive culture. Since its inception, the company has maintained a culture of experimentation, innovation, and teamwork.

This recognition closely follows the news of Cyble winning Gold in the categories – Best Threat Intelligence Platform 2023 and Fastest-growing Cybersecurity Companies in North America, as recognized by the prestigious Cybersecurity Excellence Awards! The company is well on its journey toward charting new territories in threat research and is constantly strengthening its AI/ML capabilities to meet the needs of a continually evolving and expanding threat landscape. During 2021 to 2022, Cyble has witnessed more than 3X growth, emerging as a trusted Threat Intelligence platform to industry-leading Fortune 500 companies.

America’s Best Startup Employers 2023 have been identified through an in-depth analysis of over 7 million data points collected from 2,600 qualified companies. Only companies headquartered in the US, founded between 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered for the evaluation. The detailed evaluation was based on three different criteria – Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Company Growth.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2023,” said Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble. “This milestone is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our workforce, who strive tirelessly to build a positive environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and teamwork. At Cyble, we think putting our employees first is the key to our success, and we will keep working hard to create an environment where they feel supported, challenged, and inspired.”

Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble, added, “We recognize that our employees are our greatest strength and strive to offer them the resources, opportunities, and support they need. Cyblers take immense pride in what we have accomplished so far and are excited about the future. As we endeavor to create a better, more secure digital environment for everyone, we will continue investing in our team because our success is attributed to the sentiment and reviews of our employees.”

Cyble upholds an inclusive workplace that supports its diverse team worldwide. This award from Forbes comes at an exciting time for Cyble, which has seen a year of significant development and success. The organization has expanded its global footprint, launched ground-breaking products, and secured clients with some of the greatest names in their respective industries.

Mandar Patil, VP of International Markets and Customer Success at Cyble, added, “Cyble has quickly become one of the prominent leaders in the cybersecurity industry, offering its clients cutting-edge and latest AI-powered threat intelligence solutions to protect against imminent cyber threats. The company’s success is largely due to its talented employees, who contribute immensely to developing new and innovative cybersecurity solutions. Cyble is committed to continually building an even greater place to work, and we look forward to another year of growth together!”

About Cyble:

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility into their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Startups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

