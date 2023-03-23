daily.dev Raises $11 Million in Seed Funding to Build a Professional Network for Developers

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2023) – daily.dev, a developer-focused startup, raised $11 million in seed round funding to build the world’s largest professional network for the global developer community.

The company has built a platform where hundreds of thousands of developers, those people who are crafting the future, actively improve, interact and collaborate so that they’re equipped to build software that impacts the lives of billions worldwide.

With daily.dev developers get the professional network they deserve. A platform that’s built to their very specific preferences, values and language and offers a wide breadth of opportunities for learning, community and collaboration. Developers come to daily.dev to discover a wide variety of professional knowledge, create groups where they can collaborate with other developers they appreciate, and discuss the latest trends in the developer ecosystem.

daily.dev is on a mission to connect the world’s developers and accelerate their professional growth. Endless technological updates and an abundance of resources to learn from, paired with the concern of becoming irrelevant, make the attempt to stay up to date exhausting, and many times, ineffective. daily.dev was established to bring developers together in order to break through the never ending flood of information and provide a platform that enables a daily habit of continuous improvement. This base of loyal, highly engaged users is the foundation on which the Company is aiming to build the world’s largest professional network for developers.

“Everything daily.dev has created has been done hand-in-hand with our incredible developer community,” says Nimrod Kramer, CEO and co-founder of daily.dev. “Today, developers are center stage. Times are changing, and a new generation of developers is now born into a well-established ecosystem that has more content, more tools, and more opportunities than they can deal with,” Kramer explains. “This is where daily.dev comes into play, we made it to let devs easily navigate the abundance of knowledge and discover the content that they need with zero effort. Given the change in what it takes to succeed as a developer, we are convinced that this is the right time to build a professional network that will redefine the impact developers have on the global economy.”

The round was led by Aleph with participation from Jibe Ventures and Secret Chord Ventures alongside notable angel investors and tech industry leaders. Aleph’s General Partner Michael Eisenberg will also be joining daily.dev’s Board of Directors.

“daily.dev’s founders have built an extraordinary experience for experienced developers,” said Eisenberg. “It is not easy to crack the code for some of the world’s best coders, keep them engaged and active in their own development and now in the professional development of other like-minded developers. We are really excited to join Nimrod, Ido and Tsahi on this journey.“

There are many platforms that provide developers with tools that serve the success of their workplaces, but daily.dev is by-design for developers themselves. “Through our community we’re learning how challenging and complex the developer journey is, and together with them, we’re building the ultimate platform to empower learning, collaboration and community,” added Kramer. “Right now, we’re focused on shipping new product experiences that can only be unlocked together with friends and colleagues. That means letting developers create micro communities inside daily.dev, where they can share and curate content for the benefit of others both as individuals and as a group.“

About daily.dev:

daily.dev is a community-driven professional network for developers to learn, collaborate, and grow together. The company has built a platform where developers worldwide can stay up to date, discuss with like-minded people and connect with their friends and colleagues. It is a remote-native startup founded by Nimrod Kramer, Ido Shamun, and Tsahi Matsliah, and it has a global team of 16 members from 7 different countries. To learn more about daily.dev, visit https://daily.dev/.

