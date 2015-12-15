Data Connectors Announced for Open Source Tamper-Proof Database

Enables export of data to high-performance immudb with cryptographic verification

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#codenotary—immudb, the only immutable enterprise-scale database with cryptographic verification, today announced new connectors that make it possible for data kept in any other data store, for example a PostgreSQL database, to be made tamper-proof for forensic, judicial or auditing purposes. Until now, there was no easy way to do that.

With immudb connectors, data can be extended to and stored inside immudb with guarantees against tampering while providing high performance and full query capabilities. immudb provides cryptographic verification that validates integrity of the data at every transaction.

“Data stored in databases is vulnerable to tampering, but the immudb connectors change all of that so that it’s now possible to store data with trust – knowing its full history to guard against any intrusion,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer, Codenotary, the primary contributor to the immudb project.

This comes on the heels of the company’s January announcement of a connector to store events and data gathered by leading Security Operations Center (SOC) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools from Splunk, Elastic, plus IBM QRadar XDR and Microsoft Sentinel.

Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and cannot be changed. Data can only be added, but never modified. immudb can be deployed in cluster configurations on-premises or in the cloud for demanding applications that require high scalability, up to billions of transactions per day, and high availability. The support of both key-value along with SQL makes it simple to use immudb in new and existing applications. Support for Amazon’s S3 storage cloud provides immudb with virtually unlimited data storage capacity. With immudb’s Time Travel feature, organizations can travel back-and-forth in time and see the change history of their data.

immudb is capable of protecting sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in data security. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its software supply chain security product. There have been more than 15 million downloads of immudb so far.

To learn more, read this white paper by Codenotary co-founder and CTO.

About immudb and Codenotary

Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

