Montrouge, France, March 13, 2023

DBV Technologies Update

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, informs its investors that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank.

