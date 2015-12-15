Deliveright Hits Milestone of 1.5 Million Deliveries; Achieves 50% YoY Revenue Growth

Proprietary Grasshopper platform provides complete visibility for entire delivery process

LEXINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deliveright, the company behind leading AI-powered logistics and delivery platform Grasshopper, marked the end of 2022 with more than 50% year-over-year growth in revenue and over 1.5 million deliveries since the company’s founding. The company also launched a nationwide B2B LTL program to expand service to customers that ship big and bulky or non-conveyable goods nationwide.

According to Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology, spending on the global last-mile delivery market is anticipated to reach $123.7 billion by 2030, up from $40.5 billion in 2021. Deliveright expanded its network in 2022 with new delivery hubs in Wyoming, Oregon, New Orleans, and New Mexico, to serve the needs of its growing customer base. It also relocated several existing hubs to take advantage of larger spaces, better access to major market regions, and greater service connectivity for customers.

“Our customers are always looking for ways to compete, and we are committed to providing a solution that improves customer service and increases efficiency,” said Doug Ladden, co-founder and CEO at Deliveright. “With rising costs and labor shortages, combined with growing consumer pressure, the “status quo” is no longer acceptable for sellers of big and bulky products. Our technology continues to evolve to support shipments across the entire supply chain and ensure exceptional experience and reliable service.”

Deliveright capitalized on its application programming interface (API) integrations in 2022 with major retail and logistics company platforms on its roster, including BigCommerce, CommerceHub (Costco), Shopify, NetSuite and a new payments and billing integration with Quickbooks. The combination of the company’s new integrations and its existing relationships has enabled Grasshopper to grow into a robust platform that supports every aspect of the delivery process, from start to finish.

In March, the company launched Grasshopper Lite, a “try now, buy later” version of its proprietary B2B technology platform, automating complicated logistics, including final-mile delivery of big and bulky goods such as furniture, despite disruptions throughout the global supply chain.

Additional highlights from 2022 include:

Over 90% of freight moved via full truckload (FTL)

Grew technology team in Israel by over 100%

Improved completion rate to 97%, critical for customer profitability

Reduced customer call center volume by over 80% with better communication

About Deliveright

Deliveright connects retailers to a nationwide network of local delivery companies through Grasshopper, the industry’s most robust AI-powered logistics platform. Grasshopper automates manual supply chain processes and complicated logistics from the first to the final mile. With a specialty in white-glove delivery of big and bulky goods, Grasshopper enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the final destination for both shippers and consumers. Grasshopper combines order management (OMS), warehouse management (WMS), and transportation management services (TMS), to support the delivery-first era of commerce. Since 2018, Deliveright, headquartered in NC, has licensed its technology to delivery and freight companies across North America and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.deliveright.com/.

