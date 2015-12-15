Lantern Pharma to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTRN–Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that the Company will present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Details on the AACR presentation are provided below:

AACR Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL from April 14 th -19 th , 2023

in Orlando, FL from April 14 -19 , 2023 Poster Title: LP-184, an acylfulvene class small molecule therapeutic, is synthetically lethal in DNA damage repair deficient cancers

LP-184, an acylfulvene class small molecule therapeutic, is synthetically lethal in DNA damage repair deficient cancers Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/6762

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/6762 Registration: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/registration/

The AACR presentation will focus on Lantern’s drug candidate LP-184 and its unique anti-cancer mechanism of action known as synthetic lethality. In oncology drug development, synthetic lethality has become a highly desired capability for small molecules as it promotes the selective anti-tumor toxicity of cancer cells, while reducing potential side effects to normal cells. This mechanism of action can exploit vulnerabilities in cancer cells, known as DNA damage repair deficiencies, which are common in 25-30% of solid tumors. Using synthetic lethality, Lantern’s drug candidate LP-184 has demonstrated nanomolar potency across a comprehensive number of in vitro and in vivo preclinical models in solid tumors as well as in adult and pediatric central nervous system cancers. Based on its synthetic lethality mechanism of action and strong preclinical results, Lantern is targeting advancing LP-184 to a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in mid-2023.

Lantern will also be hosting a key opinion leader webinar on synthetic lethality on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET, featuring a leading expert in synthetic lethality, Zoltan Szallasi, M.D. Register for the webinar here.

About Lantern Pharma



Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® AI and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern’s approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.

Please find more information at:



Website: www.lanternpharma.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lanternpharma/

Twitter: @lanternpharma

Lantern’s Monthly Newsletter – SPARK: Sign-up here

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “model,” “objective,” “aim,” “upcoming,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® AI platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Contacts

Nicole Leber



Investor Relations Associate



[email protected]