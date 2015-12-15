DIDWW launches Alphanumeric A2P SMS in 21 European markets

DIDWW A2P SMS with Alphanumeric Sender IDs DIDWW A2P SMS with Alphanumeric Sender IDs

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With unparalleled speed, convenience and security, A2P SMS service empowers organizations to reach customers using personalized, targeted messages that drive results and foster brand loyalty. DIDWW, a global provider of premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services to operators and businesses all over the world, has further expanded the coverage of its A2P SMS service with alphanumeric sender IDs by adding 21 European countries.

These new additions will enable DIDWW to offer its customers further opportunities to send SMS messages with a guaranteed sender ID that matches their brand name, increasing brand recognition and customer engagement. The service is now available in the following countries: Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The DIDWW architecture can handle large volumes of messages, provide real-time monitoring and ensure high delivery rates. The carrier’s advanced global infrastructure ensures premium quality SMS services by optimizing message deliverability, reducing latency and minimizing message failures. To ensure maximum security and privacy for its clients, the DIDWW platform has implemented robust security measures that guarantee the protection of all sensitive customer data. In addition, customers can use the DIDWW SMS Campaign tool in the DIDWW User Panel as well as the Outbound SMS API to leverage this service for creating, managing and tracking all of their A2P messaging campaigns.

“We are excited to expand our A2P SMS service with guaranteed alphanumeric sender IDs that is now available across Europe,” added Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW. “We remain committed to continually extending our services so that even more businesses can benefit from our reliable and efficient text messaging solutions on a global scale.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

[email protected]

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7117eb23-48c0-46eb-8f91-2f9b56f8f6ea