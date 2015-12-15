Drippy: A New Cannabis Infused Beverage Brand Locks in Strategic Partnership and Investment from UnderCurrent Entertainment with 400M Audience Reach

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2023) – Drippy Enterprises (“Drippy”, “Drippy Soda” or the “Company”) is excited to announce a strategic alliance and investment from UnderCurrent Entertainment (“UnderCurrent”). This trailblazing partnership is the first in the industry to blend financial capital with remarkable marketing reach, connecting with hundreds of millions of consumers and ushering in a new era of collaboration.





Drippy Augmented Reality Filters been opened over 1.2M times on Instagram and WhatsApp



With offices in both California and New York, UnderCurrent Entertainment serves as a dynamic company that has ventures in talent management, influencer marketing, and music label services. Their extensive talent roster amasses over 400 million followers, with their artists generating over 250 million music streams. Their expert team has a proven track record of high-profile brand collaborations.

“We’re excited to partner with Drippy as an innovator in the canna-beverage industry,” said Aaron Hoffman, Co-Founder of UnderCurrent. “We know that the world they are building around the product will lead to being a force in the space, and we look forward to getting creative with how UnderCurrent can bring value from our company and talent roster.”

Drippy has introduced a revolutionary beverage product line in the California cannabis market, which is rapidly scaling across the entire state. The Company stands out as the first and only cannabis-infused soda to seamlessly combine THC and CBN for an elevated consumer experience. The fast-acting formulation not only hits much faster than the traditional edible, but the team has mastered the technique of masking the cannabis emulsion taste that is found in most beverages and edibles in the market.

“We are super excited to bring the UnderCurrent team into the world of Drippy,” said Ryan Lassi, Co-Founder of Drippy. “At Drippy we believe music and the broader creator ecosystem is fundamental in driving meaningful connections, and the UnderCurrent roster aligns perfectly with that vision. Art is part of the Drippy DNA and this partnership will be instrumental in driving our brand growth forward.”

Drippy’s sodas are now available for purchase at select cannabis retail locations throughout California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.DrinkDrippy.com or find Drippy on Instagram and Twitter @DrinkDrippy.

About Drippy:

Drippy is a Los Angeles-based company that creates cannabis-infused beverages, clothing and accessories. The Company is made of experienced beverage and cannabis industry professionals dedicated to providing consumers with high-quality products and delivering enjoyable ways to consume cannabis.

Creativity and innovation are core values to Drippy. The Company believes that music and art have the power to connect people, and has built a brand to reflect that. By fostering a community of creatives, Drippy creates truly unique and innovative functional products that uplevel any experience.

Drippy is committed to using cutting-edge technology to stand apart from other cannabis brands. Through the use of immersive and engaging digital experiences – Drippy has already moved into the forefront of cannabis culture. These expressions will grow and evolve as the community expands, giving consumers the tools to empower themselves and express their individuality in the real world and beyond.

Contact Info:

Ryan Lange

[email protected]

Phone 310-341-4893

Drippy Media:

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/DrinkDrippy

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/DrinkDrippy

Website:

https://drinkdrippy.com

Approved High Resolution Photos:

https://unsplash.com/@drinkdrippy

UnderCurrent Media:

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/undercurr.ent/

Website:

https://undercurrent.net/

