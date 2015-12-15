Enterome’s Management to Attend Upcoming Meetings

Paris, France – March 10, 2023

Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announces that its management team will attend and take part in 1-on-1 meetings with potential business partners at the following meetings:

Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit – March 14-16 in Boston (MA), US

BIO-Europe Spring – March 20-22 in Basel, Switzerland

MATWIN’s MEET2WIN – May 11-12 in Bordeaux, France

Enterome’s CEO, Pierre Belichard, will present an overview of the Company and take part in 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors at the following conferences:

BioTrinity 2023 – April 25-26 in London, UK

Bio€quity Europe 2023 – May 14-16 in Dublin, Ireland

