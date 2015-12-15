Finance of America Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

– Net loss for the year of $716 million or $3.06 basic loss per share entirely attributable to balance sheet adjustments and Mortgage Originations segment which has been discontinued –

– Adjusted net loss* of $61 million for the year, entirely attributable to businesses that have been discontinued or divested in first half of 2023 –

– Announced acquisition of AAG, further strengthening our market position in Reverse Mortgage Lending –

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finance of America Companies Inc., (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FOA), a leading specialty finance and solutions platform, reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

For the full year 2022, the Company recognized a net loss of $716 million or $3.06 basic loss per share. The Company recognized an adjusted net loss of $61 million.

On an adjusted basis, the full year net loss is entirely attributable to the operational losses associated with the Mortgage Originations, Commercial Originations, and Lender Services segments. These segments are expected to be discontinued or divested by the end of Q2 2023.

Announced the acquisition of the assets and operations of AAG, a leading reverse mortgage lender. The transaction has received regulatory approval, is scheduled to close on March 31, 2023 and is expected to create the leading U.S. reverse mortgage originator.

Wind down of Mortgage Originations, announced in the fourth quarter of 2022, was completed in February 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company announced the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of its Title Insurance and Commercial Originations businesses.

*See the sections titled “Reconciliation to GAAP” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other important disclosures.

Graham A. Fleming, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “Thank you to all our team members for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months. 2022 was a transformative year for FOA. We made decisions to account for uncertainty in the residential mortgage market, while continuing to invest in areas where we see solid, sustainable growth. By divesting our non-core operations and adding to our reverse lending business, we are well-positioned for future growth and will continue to invest and expand on our strategy to help Americans achieve their retirement goals.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

($ amounts in millions, except margin and per share data) Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 vs Q3’22 Q4’21 Q4’22 vs Q4’21 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Successor Successor Successor Successor Combined (1) Funded volume $ 2,082 $ 4,187 (50 ) % $ 8,793 (76 ) % $ 19,771 $ 35,637 (45 ) % Total revenue 94 71 32 % 383 (75 ) % 573 1,736 (67 ) % Total expenses and other, net 220 237 (7 ) % 364 (40 ) % 1,112 1,552 (28 ) % Pre-tax net loss (181 ) (305 ) 41 % (1,362 ) 87 % (732 ) (1,197 ) 39 % Net loss (182 ) (302 ) 40 % (1,336 ) 86 % (716 ) (1,177 ) 39 % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets(2) (127 ) (167 ) 24 % 18 (806 ) % (540 ) 184 (393 ) % Adjusted net income (loss)(3) (56 ) (20 ) (180 ) % 70 (180 ) % (61 ) 308 (120 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(3) (67 ) (17 ) (294 ) % 104 (164 ) % (43 ) 456 (109 ) % Basic loss per share $ (0.90 ) $ (1.35 ) 33 % $ (6.61 ) 86 % $ (3.06 ) N/A N/A Diluted loss per share(4) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.35 ) 43 % $ (6.72 ) 89 % $ (3.12 ) N/A N/A Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(4) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.10 ) (200 ) % $ 0.37 (181 ) % $ (0.32 ) $ 1.61 (120 ) %

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Calculated for each period as pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets. (3) See Reconciliation to GAAP section for a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss). (4) Calculated on an if-converted basis. See Reconciliation to GAAP section for more detail.

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ amounts in millions) December 31, September 30, Variance (%) 2022 2022 Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97 $ 169 (43 ) % Securitized loans held for investment (HMBS & nonrecourse) 18,569 17,658 5 % Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) 95 103 (8 ) % Total assets 20,873 21,190 (1 ) % Total liabilities 20,468 20,615 (1 ) % Total equity 405 575 (30 ) % Total tangible equity(1) 30 137 (78 ) %

(1) Total tangible equity calculated as total equity less intangible assets, net.

Cash and cash equivalents ended the fourth quarter at $97 million. The $72 million decrease in cash was almost entirely attributable to operational losses associated with the Mortgage Originations segment.

Securitized loans held for investment (HMBS & nonrecourse) increased by $911 million as a result of the completion of two securitizations of non-agency reverse mortgages during the quarter.

Total assets declined 1% from prior quarter due to reduced loans held for sale related to the wind down of the Mortgage Originations segment.

Total liabilities declined $147 million on a sequential quarter basis primarily due to reduced warehouse lines of credit related to the wind down of the Mortgage Originations segment.

Total tangible equity decreased $107 million to $30 million, predominantly due to operational losses associated with the Mortgage Originations, Commercial Originations, and Lender Services segments.

Segment Results

Reverse Originations

The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 vs Q3’22 Q4’21 Q4’22 vs Q4’21 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Successor Successor Successor Successor Combined (1) Funded volume $ 644 $ 1,135 (43 ) % $ 1,322 (51 ) % $ 4,834 $ 4,261 13 % Total revenue 30 72 (58 ) % 114 (74 ) % 289 389 (26 ) % Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets (4 ) — N/A (408 ) 99 % (4 ) (408 ) 99 % Pre-tax income (loss) (10 ) 34 (129 ) % (333 ) 97 % 128 (165 ) 178 % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets (6 ) 34 (118 ) % 75 (108 ) % 132 243 (46 ) %

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

In 2022, Reverse Originations funded $4,834 million; an increase of 13% over 2021, which was driven by strong refinance volume in the first half of 2022 and an increase in new-to-reverse volumes.

2022 revenue declined 26% from 2021 to $289 million due primarily to the impact of widening credit spreads experienced during the year, partially offset by higher volumes.

2022 pre-tax income excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets of $132 million declined $111 million in line with the decline in revenue.

Portfolio Management

The Portfolio Management segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of gain on sale of loans, fair value gains or losses, interest income, servicing income, fees for underwriting, advisory and valuation services and other ancillary fees.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 vs Q3’22 Q4’21 Q4’22 vs Q4’21 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Successor Successor Successor Successor Combined (1) Assets under management $ 20,186 $ 19,871 2 % $ 18,974 6 % $ 20,186 $ 18,974 6 % Assets excluding HMBS and non-recourse obligations 1,617 2,560 (37 ) % 2,431 (33 ) % 1,617 2,431 (33 ) % Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) 95 103 (8 ) % 428 (78 ) % 95 428 (78 ) % Total revenue 30 (104 ) 129 % (29 ) 203 % (220 ) 17 (1394 ) % Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets — (4 ) 100 % (12 ) 100 % (4 ) (12 ) 67 % Pre-tax income (loss) 3 (135 ) 102 % (69 ) 104 % (347 ) (109 ) (218 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets 3 (131 ) 102 % (57 ) 105 % (343 ) (97 ) (254 ) %

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

2022 assets under management grew 6% to $20,186 million compared to 2021. This growth is directly attributable to the eight securitizations completed during the year.

2022 revenue was materially impacted by negative fair value adjustments on assets held for investment and related liabilities as we updated model assumptions to account for higher credit spreads and increased interest rates experienced during the year. The residual value of assets subject to nonrecourse debt within the securitization trusts as of December 31, 2022 was $110 million, down from $390 million as of December 31, 2021.

Lender Services

The Lender Services business generates revenue and earnings in the form of lender service support fees.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 vs Q3’22 Q4’21 Q4’22 vs Q4’21 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Successor Successor Successor Successor Combined (1) Total revenue $ 37 $ 44 (16 ) % $ 83 (55 ) % $ 215 $ 328 (34 ) % % of revenue from third-party clients 80 % 80 % — % 82 % (2 ) % 80 % 81 % (1 ) % Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets $ (48 ) $ — N/A $ (110 ) 56 % $ (48 ) $ (110 ) 56 % Pre-tax loss (65 ) (11 ) (491 ) % (101 ) 36 % (73 ) (71 ) (3 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets (17 ) (11 ) 55 % 9 (289 ) % (25 ) 39 (164 ) %

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

On February 1, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Title Insurance Businesses. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. For additional detail, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Commercial Originations

During the period, the Commercial Originations segment provided business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generated revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 vs Q3’22 Q4’21 Q4’22 vs Q4’21 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Successor Successor Successor Successor Combined (1) Funded volume $ 300 $ 355 (15 ) % $ 580 (48 ) % $ 1,768 $ 1,769 — % Total revenue 13 12 8 % 30 (57 ) % 59 95 (38 ) % Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets — (6 ) 100 % (76 ) 100 % (6 ) (76 ) 92 % Pre-tax loss (5 ) (12 ) 58 % (68 ) 93 % (31 ) (58 ) 47 % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets (5 ) (6 ) 17 % 8 (163 ) % (25 ) 18 (239 ) %

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

On February 19, the Company entered into an agreement to sell certain operational assets of our Commercial Originations segment. The transaction is expected to close mid-March. For additional detail, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023.

Mortgage Originations

During the period, the Mortgage Originations segment generated revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 vs Q3’22 Q4’21 Q4’22 vs Q4’21 2022 2021 2022 vs 2021 Successor Successor Successor Successor Combined (1) Funded volume (Total) $ 1,137 $ 2,697 (58 ) % $ 6,891 (84 ) % $ 13,169 $ 29,607 (56 ) % Funded volume (Purchase) 951 2,278 (58 ) % 3,405 (72 ) % 9,331 13,323 (30 ) % Funded volume (non-agency) 192 504 (62 ) % 1,242 (85 ) % 2,760 4,068 (32 ) % Net rate lock volume 345 2,474 (86 ) % 6,198 (94 ) % 11,936 28,952 (59 ) % Mortgage originations margin (2.16 ) % 1.87 % (215 )% 2.52 % (185 )% 1.94 % 2.86 % (32 ) % Total revenue $ (1 ) $ 61 (102 ) % 187 (101 ) % 299 959 (69 ) % Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets — (129 ) 100 % (775 ) 100 % (129 ) (775 ) 83 % Pre-tax loss (68 ) (170 ) 60 % (783 ) 91 % (294 ) (679 ) 57 % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets (68 ) (41 ) (66 ) % (8 ) (750 ) % (165 ) 96 (272 ) %

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

On October 20, 2022, the Company announced its decision to wind down the operations of the Mortgage Originations segment, other than the Home Improvement channel. This commenced in the fourth quarter and was completed on February 28, 2023. Please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2023 for additional information.

Reconciliation to GAAP

($ amounts in millions) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’21 2022 2021 Successor Combined (1) Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net income loss and adjusted EBITDA $ (182 ) $ (302 ) $ (1,336 ) $ (716 ) $ (1,177 ) Add back: Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1 ) 3 (26 ) 16 20 Net loss before taxes (181 ) (305 ) (1,362 ) (732 ) (1,197 ) Adjustments for: Changes in fair value(2) 12 116 52 335 108 Amortization and impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and other assets(3) 66 152 1,395 246 1,422 Share-based compensation(4) 6 7 11 28 32 Certain non-recurring costs(5) 21 3 — 42 53 Adjusted net income (loss) before taxes (76 ) (27 ) 96 (81 ) 418 (Provision) benefit for income taxes(6) 20 7 (26 ) 20 (110 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (56 ) (20 ) 70 (61 ) 308 Provision (benefit) for income taxes(6) (20 ) (7 ) 26 (20 ) 110 Depreciation 2 3 1 10 10 Interest expense on non-funding debt 7 7 7 28 28 Adjusted EBITDA $ (67 ) $ (17 ) $ 104 $ (43 ) $ 456 OTHER KEY METRICS Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2 ($ amounts in millions except shares and $ per share) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’21 2022 2021 Successor Combined (1) GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (57 ) $ (85 ) $ (395 ) $ (191 ) (252 ) Weighted average outstanding share count 63,204,118 62,804,809 59,806,378 62,298,532 N/A Basic loss per share $ (0.90 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (6.61 ) $ (3.06 ) N/A If-converted method net earnings (loss) (145 ) (85 ) (1,273 ) (587 ) N/A Weighted average diluted share count 187,822,266 62,804,809 189,436,869 188,236,513 N/A Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.77 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (6.72 ) $ (3.12 ) N/A NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Adjusted net income (loss) $ (56 ) (20 ) $ 70 $ (61 ) $ 308 Weighted average diluted share count 187,822,266 187,877,936 189,436,869 188,236,513 190,745,873 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.30 ) (0.10 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.61

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Changes in fair value include changes in fair value of loans and securities held for investment and related obligations, deferred purchase price obligations, warrant liability, and minority investments. (3) Successor period amortization includes amortization of intangibles recognized from the business combination with Replay and impairment charges to goodwill, intangibles, and certain other long lived assets recognized during the periods presented. (4) Funded 85% by the non-controlling shareholders. (5) Certain non-recurring costs relate to various one-time expenses and adjustments that management believes should be excluded as these do not relate to a recurring part of the core business operations. These items include certain one-time charges including amounts recognized for settlement of legal and regulatory matters, acquisition related expenses and other one-time charges. (6) We applied an effective combined corporate tax rate to adjusted consolidated pre-tax income (loss) for the respective period to determine the tax effect of adjusted consolidated net income (loss).

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



(In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,361 $ 169,072 Restricted cash 180,075 210,147 Loans held for investment, subject to HMBS related obligations, at fair value 11,114,100 10,916,551 Loans held for investment, subject to nonrecourse debt, at fair value 7,454,638 6,741,391 Loans held for investment, at fair value 907,998 1,307,413 Loans held for sale, at fair value 315,978 859,650 MSR, at fair value, $60,562 and $59,800 subject to nonrecourse MSR financing liability, respectively 95,096 103,069 Derivative assets 2,354 89,899 Fixed assets and leasehold improvements, net 19,015 19,828 Intangible assets, net 374,555 438,300 Other assets, net 311,485 334,577 TOTAL ASSETS $ 20,872,655 $ 21,189,897 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY HMBS related obligations, at fair value $ 10,996,755 $ 10,784,841 Nonrecourse debt, at fair value (includes amounts due to related parties of $0 and $142,435, respectively) 7,343,177 6,745,526 Other financing lines of credit 1,455,369 2,305,999 Payables and other liabilities 273,111 395,635 Notes payable, net (includes amounts due to related parties of $46,790 and $0, respectively) 399,402 382,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,467,814 20,614,811 EQUITY Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 63,423,356 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 6 6 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 14 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 888,488 876,140 Accumulated deficit (634,295 ) (577,272 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (273 ) (367 ) Noncontrolling interest 150,915 276,579 TOTAL EQUITY 404,841 575,086 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 20,872,655 $ 21,189,897

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share data) Q4’22 Q3’22 Q4’21 2022 2021 Successor Combined(1) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES Gain (loss) on sale and other income from loans held for sale, net $ (15,318 ) $ 36,179 $ 166,853 $ 211,018 $ 855,859 Net fair value gains (losses) on mortgage loans and related obligations 98,522 (6,376 ) 88,090 104,194 418,413 Fee income 45,332 70,512 149,476 362,130 547,436 Net interest expense: Interest income 5,888 12,022 14,912 47,636 56,586 Interest expense (40,837 ) (41,236 ) (36,377 ) (151,737 ) (142,060 ) Net interest expense (34,949 ) (29,214 ) (21,465 ) (104,101 ) (85,474 ) TOTAL REVENUES 93,587 71,101 382,954 573,241 1,736,234 EXPENSES Salaries, benefits, and related expenses 113,570 146,385 231,374 663,325 1,006,635 Occupancy, equipment rentals, and other office related expenses 6,286 7,003 8,386 28,389 30,986 General and administrative expenses 95,288 105,533 131,335 456,901 519,449 TOTAL EXPENSES 215,144 258,921 371,095 1,148,615 1,557,070 IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL, INTANGIBLES, AND OTHER ASSETS (54,325 ) (138,184 ) (1,380,630 ) (192,509 ) (1,380,630 ) OTHER, NET (5,403 ) 21,330 6,287 35,831 5,250 NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (181,285 ) (304,674 ) (1,362,484 ) (732,052 ) (1,196,216 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 725 (2,974 ) (26,197 ) (16,524 ) (19,534 ) NET LOSS (182,010 ) (301,700 ) (1,336,287 ) (715,528 ) (1,176,682 ) CRNCI — — — — 4,260 Noncontrolling interest (124,987 ) (217,214 ) (940,839 ) (524,846 ) (929,001 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ (57,023 ) $ (84,486 ) $ (395,448 ) $ (190,682 ) $ (251,941 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic weighted average shares outstanding 63,204,118 63,204,118 59,806,378 62,298,532 N/A Basic net loss per share $ (0.90 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (6.61 ) $ (3.06 ) N/A Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 187,822,266 62,804,809 189,436,869 188,236,513 N/A Diluted loss per share $ (0.77 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (6.72 ) $ (3.12 ) N/A

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

About Finance of America

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a specialty finance consumer lending platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of flexible solutions including reverse mortgages and home improvement loans. In addition, FOA offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. FOA is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only management’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control.

