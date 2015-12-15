Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 11th Annual Pebby Award Winners

Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #hotel–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the winners of its Eleventh Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2022, as determined by the Company.

“Our hotel managers continued to excel in 2022,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Each year, the Pebby Awards recognize and celebrate the hard work of all of our property teams, operating companies and asset managers who define success across our organization.”

The categories for the Eleventh Annual Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor / Actress, Best International Feature Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film and the Academy Honorary Award.

THE WINNERS…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adaptation to the challenging environment created by economic headwinds.

And the 2022 Winner Is… The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Mark Fischer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:

Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz

The Inn on Fifth, Naples, Florida

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Skamania Lodge

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

And the 2022 Winners Are… A Tie Between

Paradise Point Resort and Spa, Managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Jim Gross & W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston, Managed by Marriott International, Led by General Manager Gurki Singh!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Director:

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

And the 2022 Winner Is…The Management Team for The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, Managed by Marriott International, Led by General Manager John Ford and Director of Sales & Marketing James Tate!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Paradise Point Resort and Spa

The Sales Team leading L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, and Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The Sales and Marketing Team Leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.

And the 2022 Winner Is…Hotel Zena Washington DC, Managed by Viceroy Hotel Group, Led by General Manager Sherry Abedi!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best International Feature Film:

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

The Hotel Zags Portland

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

And the 2022 Winner Is… The Revenue Management Team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston, Led by General Manager Gurki Singh and Director of Revenue Management Jeremy Ray!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Liberty, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

And the 2022 Winner Is… Revere Hotel Boston Commons, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Bill Brodsky!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production Design:

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

George Hotel, Washington DC

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

And the 2022 Winner Is… 1 Hotel San Francisco, Managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Hotel Ziggy

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

And the 2022 Winner Is… Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz, Managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Led by General Manager Doug Lord!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Original Score:

L’Auberge Del Mar

Le Parc Suite Hotel

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

Viceroy Washington DC

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

And the 2022 Winner Is… Le Parc Suite Hotel, Managed by Springboard Hospitality, Led by General Manager Todd Metzger!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

George Hotel, Washington DC

Hotel Monaco Seattle

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water and waste.

And the 2022 Winner Is… 1 Hotel San Francisco, Managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer and Director of Engineering Jon Petit!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

And the 2022 Winner Is… Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Eduardo Fernandez and Director of Finance Genevieve Kelley!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary Feature:

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

L’Auberge Del Mar

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

W Boston/ The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

And the 2022 Winner Is… Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC, Managed by Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Led by Assistant General Manager Max Neufeld and Dirty Habit General Manager Stephanie Carre!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

BALEEN at LaPLaya Beach Resort & Club

Bar 10 at The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Beer Garden @ W at W Boston

Departure at The Nines Portland, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Wharf at Jekyll Island Club Resort

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

And the 2022 Winner Is… Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Kate Higgins!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for the Academy Honorary Award:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

George Hotel, Washington DC

Solamar Hotel San Diego

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Hotel Zags Portland

1 Hotel San Francisco

