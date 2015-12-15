Frontier Medicines to Spotlight Lead Candidate, Novel Dual KRASG12C Inhibitor FMC-376, and the Frontier™ Platform at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced upcoming presentations featuring preclinical data on its novel dual KRASG12C inhibitor FMC-376 and advances from the Frontier™ Platform. These data will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14th-19th in Orlando, Florida.

Preclinical data unveiling FMC-376’s discovery and unique mode of action will be featured in an oral mini-symposium on Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents on April 16th, followed by a presentation on the Frontier Platform in an April 18th poster session.

“Decades after the human genome project, there remains a high unmet need for effective and durable breakthrough precision medicines targeting previously undruggable targets like KRAS,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “We are excited to share data showing how our novel dual inhibitor FMC-376 is designed to rapidly and directly shut down both active and inactive KRASG12C. These findings further validate the ability of the Frontier™ Platform to unlock the proteome for the discovery of treatments that can potentially create a better future for people with cancer and other serious conditions.”

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Information

Title: Discovery of FMC-376 a novel orally bioavailable inhibitor of activated KRASG12C
Abstract Number: 1142
Oral Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 3-5 p.m. ET
   
Title: Combining chemoproteomics with machine learning identifies functionally active covalent fragments for hard-to-drug cancer drivers
Abstract Number: 5333
Poster Session Title: High-throughput Screening, Lead Identification and Optimization, and in Silico Drug Discovery
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 1:30-5 p.m. ET
   

About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of active and inactive KRASG12C. By completely blocking both forms of the KRAS mutation, FMC-376 has the potential to overcome the non-response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:
Victoria Fort
VP, Corporate Affairs
202.361.0445
[email protected]

Related Stories

Adagene Announces Poster Presentations on Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®, ADG126, at Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April

Mablink Bioscience to Present Promising Preclinical Data for Lead ADC Candidate MBK-103 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Kura Oncology Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Data on ALLO-316 at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

ImCheck To Present Data From the EVICTION-2 Study of ICT01 in Combination With IL-2 In Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at AACR

Cellectis Announces Poster Presentation on TALEN®-edited MUC1 CAR T-cells Targeting Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

You may have missed

Adagene Announces Poster Presentations on Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®, ADG126, at Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April

Mablink Bioscience to Present Promising Preclinical Data for Lead ADC Candidate MBK-103 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Frontier Medicines to Spotlight Lead Candidate, Novel Dual KRASG12C Inhibitor FMC-376, and the Frontier™ Platform at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Kura Oncology Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Data on ALLO-316 at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

error: Content is protected !!