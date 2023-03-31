Global Tax Management Introduces GTM Engage, Providing Professional Services Firms with Access to Tax Services for Their Clients

New program helps member firms expand tax capabilities, revenue streams, and service portfolios

WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Tax Management (GTM), a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, announced today that it has launched GTM Engage, a scalable program designed to help accounting, law, and other professional services firms of all sizes enhance their tax services delivery capabilities.

With three program tier options, GTM Engage provides firms with full access to all GTM service lines, dedicated consulting hours, tax training with Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit, and unlimited support for new business pursuits involving corporate tax work with prospective clients. Each program tier is backed by services, resources, and a team of seasoned former Big 4 tax leaders that GTM has cultivated over its more than 25 years in business.

Specifically, GTM Engage is designed to help member firms:

Create new revenue streams and expand service portfolios around corporate tax offerings.

and expand service portfolios around corporate tax offerings. Increase wins by improving the probability of winning work involving complex tax requirements.

by improving the probability of winning work involving complex tax requirements. Add capacity by providing the capability to increase tax services bandwidth and scale faster when needed during seasonal peaks.

by providing the capability to increase tax services bandwidth and scale faster when needed during seasonal peaks. Reduce client attrition due to outgrowing in-house tax support.

due to outgrowing in-house tax support. Add expertise to handle the deeper tax technical needs of clients, including tax reporting.

to handle the deeper tax technical needs of clients, including tax reporting. Mitigate risks associated with audits, exposure, and technical calculations.

The GTM Engage program is being led by GTM managing director and former Big 4 tax leader Raymond Wynman.

“As one of our nation’s largest tax-only service firms, we have built a reputation with our peers as a “go-to” firm to support complex global taxation,” says Dave Sekula, GTM’s CEO and Executive Director. “We tapped Raymond Wynman, our international tax practice leader, to lead GTM’s Engage program based on his success leading our relationship with our global partner, WTS.”

GTM Engage is designed to bring professional services firms added value and expertise to their clients in areas where they may not have the technical resources in-house, with the flexibility to white label these services as their own or outsource through GTM.

Learn more about GTM Engage.

About Global Tax Management

Global Tax Management (GTM) is a corporate tax services firm dedicated to helping mid-size and large multinational corporations address complex tax operations. GTM takes operational tax burdens off tax and finance leaders, providing high-level tax expertise at value driven rates without any independence issues. For over 25 years, GTM has provided the expertise to build, operate, and manage tax functions for its clients. Core services include tax provision, income tax compliance, international tax, transfer pricing, indirect tax, tax automation, tax training, R&D tax credits and incentives, and tax consulting and planning. GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) and is distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm. The firm is a U.S. alliance partner of WTS Global. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

