Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, Claremont Graduate University, and Akin Host Sovereign Investor Leadership Conference

CLAREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sovereign Investor Leadership Conference, an elite gathering of the world’s most distinguished investors, commenced March 12-14, 2023 at Claremont Graduate University. This three-day event showcased an array of renowned speakers providing invaluable insights into the intricate global economy, current market opportunities and challenges, and emerging issues concerning top investors, while also providing an educational platform. The conference was a result of an exclusive collaboration between The Claremont University Drucker School of Management; Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) – the world’s most popular and trusted source on institutional investors and global capital; and Akin, an AmLaw 50 firm renowned for its investment management practice and representation of prominent institutional and entrepreneurial fund sponsors and managers.

Key discussion topics covered:

Decision-Making Dynamics

Individual board members often experience role conflict in balancing relationships and responsibilities as fiduciary decision makers. The session covered how choices are prone to noise, confusion, bias, and other challenges across various contexts including board size, composition, and diversity; tendencies toward group think versus creativity and innovation; synthesizing factors such as time horizon, asset class, return profile and other objective criteria; and dealing with obligations to competing constituencies and conflicting fiduciary duties.

Drucker Principles and Philosophy

The session focused on Peter Drucker, the father of modern management, and his ten core principles that emphasize the importance of purpose and values for leaders and organizations, empowering employees and measuring results, and integrating business success with positive societal impact.

Chief Investment Officer Outlook

Chief investment officers, board trustees, and portfolio managers are analyzing and evaluating asset allocation strategies in a different light as the market environment takes a drastic turn from the past three decades. In this context, the group reviewed how CIOs and investment committees are thinking about alternatives, listed equities, fixed income, and real estate.

Geopolitics

Topics examined how technology, data, and AI are shifting geopolitics and markets and advanced analytics are essential to data-driven decision making.

The Landscape of Private Equity in 2023

After years and years of outsized returns compared to public markets, what is in store for private equity investing, whether through funds, co-investing, or direct investing? Discussion points focused on how institutional investors and allocators are preparing for possible obstacles, the current state of subscription financing, and how deals are getting done.

Global Economics – Record Inflation, Looming Recession and Surging Interest Rates

The current economy is complicated, and attendees benefited from insights into global economics and a look at current economic conditions and projections for the future. Themes included post COVID inflation/recession analysis; supply chain stimulus; great resignation; and the history of economic cycles.

Emerging Markets: Challenges and Opportunities for Sovereign Funds, Foundations, Endowments, and Pension Investors

SWFI asset allocation data shows that over the past decade, large public institutions and endowments have rapidly increased their investments in emerging markets. However, not all emerging markets are equal both in terms of asset class and country. Important issues include an aging demographic, interest rates and inflation, and company profits.

Opportunities in Developed Markets: America, Europe, and Japan

The panel discussed trends and observations across sectors in developed, mature markets and how investors are positioning themselves over the next five years—addressing important issues such as an aging demographic, interest rates and inflation, and company profits.

Re-Defining Wealth and How Success Gets Measured

Not all capital is monetary. The session covered the four quadrants of qualitative capital–Human Capital, Intellectual Capital, Social Capital, and Legacy Capital. Participants considered this framework as they reviewed how institutional investors invest financial capital around the world, and identified practical ways to invest financial capital to enhance overall wealth individually, as a family and as a nation.

Building Habits from Insights

This session helped participants synthesize the insights from the program and develop actionable next steps and habits to shape their leadership journey. As Peter Drucker said: “Don’t tell me you had a wonderful meeting with me. Tell me what you’re going to do on Monday that’s different.”

For information on upcoming events, visit https://gwc.events/

About Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is a global organization designed to study sovereign wealth funds, public pensions, central banks, and other long-term public investors in the areas of investing, asset allocation, risk, governance, economics, policy, trade, and other relevant issues. We provide specialized services such as research and consulting to various corporations, funds, and governments. The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute delivers information and insights on current issues and trends related to sovereign wealth. Our flagship publication, The Sovereign Wealth Quarterly, is the premier publication on public sector asset ownership and management globally. In addition, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute facilitates sovereign fund events around the world. For more information, please visit www.swfinstitute.org.

About Akin

Akin is a global law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Recognized as a powerhouse in the alternative investment management industry, Akin has crafted a world-class, multidisciplinary investment management practice that caters to the needs of global institutional investors. The firm’s distinguished clientele includes some of the most prominent and active investors worldwide, such as sovereign wealth funds, funds of funds, university endowments, public pension plans, and charitable organizations. Akin’s seasoned legal professionals provide comprehensive advice on investments into private investment funds, spanning a diverse range of asset strategies, including credit, activist, private equity, and hedge funds. For more information, please visit www.akingump.com.

About Claremont Graduate University

Founded in 1925, CGU is an independent institution devoted entirely to graduate study. At CGU, students are encouraged to pursue academic research agendas both within and across traditional curricular boundaries. As a member of The Claremont Colleges, a consortium of seven independent institutions, CGU offers a greater breadth of faculty and campus resources than is typical of a university with 2,200 students. Claremont Graduate University is classified by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education as R2: Doctoral Research University, Higher Research Activity.

Contacts

Media Contact

Charlotte Luer



[email protected]

+1.239.404.6785