HGGC Promotes Colin Phinisey, Head of Debt Capital Markets, to Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $6.9 billion of cumulative capital commitments, today announced it has promoted Colin Phinisey to Partner. Since joining HGGC in 2018 as a Principal, Phinisey has led Debt Capital Markets activities for all new and existing portfolio company investments, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings and capital structure management.

“Colin has been an invaluable member of the HGGC team since joining us nearly five years ago,” said Rich Lawson, CEO and Co-Founder of HGGC. “He drove implementation of best practices around financing our transactions and has strengthened our relationships with private direct lenders and commercial and investment banks. We are proud to recognize his contributions with this promotion.”

Prior to HGGC, Phinisey spent eight years working for Deutsche Bank Securities where he began his career as a Leveraged Finance Associate and worked his way up to being a Leveraged Finance Director for the company. Previously, he worked as a Senior Financial Analyst at Wachovia Securities.

“After spending the last four and a half years building out HGGC’s Debt Capital Markets platform, I’m energized to continue expanding our capabilities to support our growing portfolio of companies with their financing needs and help drive greater value for our investors,” said Phinisey. “It has been exciting to be a part of HGGC’s success and growth and I look forward to continuing this journey in my new role as Partner.”

“With strong competition for talent in private equity, we are delighted when experienced professionals choose to continue building their careers at HGGC,” added Lawson. “Colin has made exceptional contributions to our growth and we see him as a vital member of HGGC’s next generation of leadership.”

