KERV Partners with Audi and PHD Media to Launch First Dynamic Destination OTT Campaign

Driving Over 23K additional minutes with consumers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KERV Interactive (KERV), the leading AI-powered digital advertising platform, today announced the release of Dynamic Destination, the latest expansion to KERV TV. Audi of America was the first advertiser to utilize KERV’s Dynamic Destination for an OTT ad campaign, in partnership with PHD Media, the global media and marketing communications agency. Leveraging Dynamic Destination, Audi of America and PHD Media were able to capture the uninterrupted attention of over 98 percent of the 14.1 million total viewers, driving users located in 115 different zip codes to their local Audi dealership.

KERV’s Dynamic Destination enables advertisers to direct users to unique destinations based on specific triggers such as location or time of day when the user scans the QR code featured in a CTV/OTT ad. Directing consumers to more relevant landing pages with KERV’s Dynamic Destination adds value to each QR scan/snap, ultimately increasing the propensity to consider and convert. Audi and PHD Media successfully turned a single video into personalized user experiences based on individual scanners’ locations by leveraging KERV’s cutting-edge dynamic technology.

“Brands like Audi understand the importance of removing friction for users, especially in video,” said Jay Wolff CRO of KERV Interactive. “We are thrilled to partner with the teams at Audi and PHD Media to streamline, automate, and measure the way they connect with audiences through OTT to make an impact for both the brand and consumer.”

KERV is reimagining the way consumers connect with content by creating truly dynamic, consumer-first experiences. Using patented technology—built on cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and image recognition—KERV TV scans and auto-detects scenes within a video and seamlessly adds QR codes to CTV/OTT video. Dynamic Destination takes the manual work out of creating unique landing page destinations for consumers based on triggers such as location, time of day, weather, day of the week, browser, etc. making tags and creatives work harder.

“We are always looking for innovative solutions that elevate the consumer experience,” said Kayleen Oblack, Media Manager at Audi of America. “Working with KERV and PHD Media allowed us to quickly and efficiently localize our interactive OTT experiences and guarantee consumers have a more personalized, relevant experience with the Audi brand.”

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV Interactive is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV’s technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform’s ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

For more information, please visit www.kervit.com.

About Audi of America

At Audi of America, we believe the future is electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be at least 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2022, Audi sold 186,875 vehicles in the U.S., sold more fully electric models than ever before, and achieved a record-breaking year in after sales. Learn more about who we are and how we’re working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

About PHD Media

Since it was founded in London in 1990 as the first media agency to offer strategic and creative planning, PHD has been helping clients achieve disproportionate growth.

Today with over 100 offices in 74 countries, PHD remains in the business of growth, with a challenger mindset and focus on creativity. Using its proprietary gamified operating system, Omni Studio, which enables the network to work together in a live environment, PHD creates ideas that go beyond expectations; ideas that enable brands to move beyond incremental improvements and make the leap above their competitors.

PHD is a part of Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

