ImCheck To Present Data From the EVICTION-2 Study of ICT01 in Combination With IL-2 In Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at AACR

Marseille, France, March 14, 2023 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it will present data from its Phase I/IIa clinical trial EVICTION-2 in a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023. The EVICTION-2 trial is evaluating the combination of ImCheck’s lead program, ICT01, a γ9δ2 T cell-activating monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A, combined with low dose IL-2, to selectively expand the number of γ9δ2 T cells in relapsed/refractory patients with solid tumors. The conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, from April 14 to 19, 2023, and clinical trial abstracts will be posted online on April 14.

Details of the poster presentation are:

Abstract title: “First-in-Human Study of ICT01, an Anti-BTN3A Activating Monoclonal Antibody in Combination with Low Dose IL-2 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (EVICTION-2 Study)”

Session title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Abstract number: CT179

Authors: Johann de Bono, Stéphane Champiat, Francois-Xavier Danlos, Martin Wermke, Volker Kunzmann, Aude De Gassart, Emmanuel Valentin, Marina Iché, Maelle Mairesse, Patrick Brune, Katrien Lemmens, Aurélien Marabelle, Daniel Olive, Paul Frohna

Date/Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: Poster Section 45

Poster Board Number: 11

***

About the EVICTION 2 Trial

EVICTION-2 is a first-in-human, dose escalation (Part 1) and cohort expansion (Part 2) clinical trial evaluating ICT01 in combination with low dose subcutaneous IL-2. The trial’s objective is to demonstrate the combination’s ability to safely and selectively expand the number of γ9δ2 T cells in patients with solid tumors (prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, or colorectal cancer) that produces a more robust antitumor immune response and improved patient outcomes. For more information, please refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov and reference NCT05307874.

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The 3 isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on a number of solid tumors (e.g., bladder, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, lung) and hematologic cancers (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

As demonstrated in EVICTION data presented at past AACR, EMSO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells that leads to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into target tissue (e.g., tumors), while also activating the tumor-resident γ9δ2 T cells to directly kill malignant cells, which is accompanied by secretion of two key inflammatory cytokines, IFNγ and TNFα, that contribute to the expansion of the anti-tumor immune response. ICT01 has been shown to have anti-tumor activity against a range of cancers in in vitro and in vivo tumor models.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by its lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck’s “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research, as well as from the experience of an expert management team and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

For further information: https://www.imchecktherapeutics.com/ and @ImCheckThx

