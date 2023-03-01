Informatica Launches UAE Region’s First Intelligent Data Management Cloud

Investment reflects a commitment to expand regional data management services and support local government and businesses

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today launched its Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) in the Middle East, a first for the region. The investment includes establishing a new Point of Delivery (PoD) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The PoD further solidifies Informatica’s presence in the Middle East and reflects its commitment to support local, scalable cloud-first data management services.

The investment underpins Informatica’s commitment to the UAE government’s vision. Last October, during GITEX Global, Informatica signed a multi-year, strategic framework agreement with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) to support its Data Enablement Program to offer data management services to government entities in Abu Dhabi. This aims to transform Abu Dhabi into a data-driven state to drive economic growth and accelerate the digital economy across the Emirate. With a regional PoD, Informatica can better support local partners and organizations with its cloud data management platform in line with local regulations.

Commenting on the announcement, Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica said: “With the launch of our first IDMC Pod in the Middle East, Informatica and its regional partners will enable customers to unlock the value of their data while ensuring that it remains secure, well-governed, and in the region if necessary. This region astounds with the speed and capacity for growth it consistently displays, and to that end, we look forward to supporting the UAE government’s strategic goals and vision related to data democracy.”

The Informatica IDMC is a comprehensive cloud-native data management platform that enables enterprises to visualize, analyze and collaborate with their data regardless of location or platform. Powered by Claire, the company’s AI platform, IDMC helps organizations accelerate innovation and increase productivity at scale. With the launch of the UAE PoD, customers can enjoy the full breadth of services including the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions.

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical information. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

