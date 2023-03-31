Intellabridge Launches Beta Products

Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2023) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the “Company”, “Intellabridge” or “Kash Corp.”), a financial technology company, is pleased to announce that today the Company has launched a Beta version of Karma Card, a debit card that makes it easy for customers to earn cashback and donate the cashback to charitable organizations. The Company is also announcing that, given market conditions and regulatory uncertainty in the stablecoin market in the United States, Intellabridge has decided to put on hold its previously announced USDC DeFi stablecoin project. The Company has also launched a Beta version of Kash 2.0 and intends to explore the launch and operation of a decentralized exchange (DEX) with integrated DeFi protocols in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States where the issuer can receive legal opinions that the operation of the DEX in the local jurisdiction is compliant with all local laws and regulations.

The launch of its impact finance product, Karma Card, which makes it easy for customers to earn cash back on every purchase, serves the greater purpose of giving customers the option to donate their cashback to charitable organizations and have a positive financial impact. Customers are able to choose from thousands of charities globally based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through a partnership which provides charitable donation-management, charity verification and donation processing, the Company is able to provide more customized and automated donation services to its customers.

Karma Card is made with recovered ocean-bound plastic, which addresses environmental concerns by reducing the amount of plastic waste in ocean-bound waterways and shorelines. “Our target is to issue one million cards within the next five years, which will divert over one ton of plastic from entering the world’s oceans,” explains Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton.

“Our purpose is to drive change beyond traditional philanthropy, and we believe that the best place to have a positive environmental and social impact is by making it easy for consumers to earn cashback and automatically donate to the charities and sustainable goals that they believe in,” explains Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton. “The global cashback market is a $200 billion dollar market and consumers want to do more to have an impact, but don’t know where to start. With Karma Card, customers can integrate impact into everyday life, making environmental and sustainable action easy and automated.”

